Corcapa 1031 Advisors Guides Investor Through Complex 1033 Exchange into Class A, 300-Unit Multifamily DST in Florida

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcapa 1031 Advisors, a financial advisory firm specializing in tax-deferred exchange strategies, announced today the successful completion of a complex 1033 exchange on behalf of an investor nearing the end of the identification period.

The investor initially considered single-family homes structured in a net lease wrapper, which met the tight identification timeline but did not align with his long-term investment goals. After engaging Corcapa 1031 Advisors, he reviewed a range of replacement property options better suited to those objectives. He selected a Delaware statutory trust (DST) offering of a Class A, 300-unit multifamily property in Florida, which could provide diversification, institutional-level management, and the potential for a stable income stream.

"1033 exchanges can be uniquely complex and time-sensitive," said Christina Nielson, chief executive officer and founder of Corcapa 1031 Advisors and its affiliated firm, 1031 DST Solution. "Our team was able to help this investor navigate those challenges and position his capital into a strong asset that is expected to deliver both stability and diversification. This case underscores the importance of experienced guidance when deadlines are tight."

"This investor had multiple paths to consider, including sole ownership of single-family rentals," added Rob Babcock, vice president of internet strategy and financial advisor outreach at Corcapa 1031 Advisors. "Ultimately, by selecting a Class A multifamily DST, he gained access to a large, well-managed community with hundreds of units generating income across a diverse tenant mix. That diversification provided peace of mind and the potential for long-term stability, which was the right fit given his circumstances and goals."

The transaction highlights Corcapa's experience with DSTs, tenant-in-common (TIC) structures, sole-ownership options, and 721 UPREIT programs. By aligning strategies with each client's needs, the firm helps investors preserve capital, defer taxes, and pursue long-term income solutions.

About Corcapa 1031 Advisors and 1031 DST Solution

Founded in 2011, Corcapa 1031 Advisors and 1031 DST Solution is a boutique financial advisory firm specializing exclusively in 1031 and 1033 exchanges and tax mitigation strategies. A recognized leader in alternative real estate investments, the firm focuses on Delaware statutory trusts, tenant-in-common programs, sole-ownership transactions, and 721 UPREIT structures. Corcapa has successfully guided hundreds of clients through thousands of investments, facilitating over $1 billion in completed exchanges. With a dedicated focus on real estate solutions, Corcapa is a trusted partner for registered investment advisors and financial advisors nationwide who frequently refer clients seeking expert guidance on tax-deferred exchange strategies.

