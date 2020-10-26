Corcentric Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, announced the appointment of Fredrick "Fritz" Smith as Chief Revenue Officer. In the newly established role, Fritz Smith will serve as the strategic leader for the company's global sales strategy.

Reporting directly to Matt Clark, president and COO, Fritz will drive sales performance through the development of a skilled and united team worldwide. He is a recognized sales leader with over 25 years of experience in the technology industry with a track record of leading and motivating high performing sales teams and driving consistent revenue growth.

"We are excited to welcome Fritz as a member of our executive team," said Matt Clark, president and COO. "He has an impressive track record leading global sales organizations, and I'm confident he'll successfully guide our go-to-market organization and play an important role in positioning Corcentric for further success as we continue to drive growth with our established customers and take on new opportunities."

"I am thrilled to join Corcentric at this exciting time," said Fritz. "Corcentric has solid momentum and is challenging procurement and finance leaders to think differently about how they manage cashflow across procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. I look forward to working with our teams globally to advance Corcentric's mission of transforming how businesses purchase, pay, and get paid."



Prior to joining Corcentric, Mr. Smith served as CRO for P2 Energy Solutions where he successfully positioned the company for global growth through acquisition and retention of P2's customer portfolio. He is a graduate of State University College of New York at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of market-leading source-to-pay, order-to-cash, and fleet solutions. From the mid-market to Fortune 1000 businesses, Corcentric delivers technology, managed services, and strategic advisory focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. Corcentric was named a 2020 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019.

Contact: Andrew Jennings, [email protected]

SOURCE Corcentric

Related Links

http://www.corcentric.com

