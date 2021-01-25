Corcentric Completes Unification of Determine, Netsend, and Source One

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, today announced it has completed the rebranding of source-to-pay software provider, Determine, e-billing provider Netsend, and strategic sourcing services provider Source One, under the Corcentric name. The new Corcentric is an unrivaled combination of software, advisory services, and payments to reduce operating costs and unlock new potential within enterprises.

The unification is the culmination of a multi-year effort that combined organic business growth with targeted acquisitions to expand globally, reach new industries and become the first end-to-end provider of procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions. By acquiring Source One, Netsend, and Determine, Corcentric added significant and complementary capabilities to broaden the depth of offerings and expertise, as well as develop new software solutions in the areas of e-billing, source-to-pay, enterprise contract lifecycle management, procurement, and financial process automation.

"Our value proposition has remained the same, and now, as one Corcentric, we are able to provide solutions that enable frictionless commerce between B2B buyers and sellers, enable businesses to reduce costs, get more spend under management, and make buying, paying, and getting paid easy, efficient, and fast," said Matt Clark, President and COO.

In May, Corcentric received an $80 million strategic investment from private equity firm, Bregal Sagement, to support product innovation and solution integration efforts. The company has been helping enterprises reduce the cost of doing business and invest in sustainable growth since its Founder, Chairman and CEO, Doug Clark, founded the business as AmeriQuest in 1996. Today, Corcentric enables its 2,300 customers to conduct $320 billion in B2B commerce transactions annually by connecting thousands of buyers and suppliers through its solutions.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services for mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit corcentric.com. To learn more, please visit corcentric.com.

