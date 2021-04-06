Corcentric Expands Global Partnership Program to Accelerate Procurement and Finance Transformation

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, today announced the expansion of its Global Alliance Partner Program. Through the program, Corcentric provides its clients with a world-class network of third-party software and services, while enabling strategic partners with Corcentric's industry-leading solutions in procurement, accounts payable automation, integrated payments, fleet procurement, indirect and fleet group purchasing organization (GPO), and managed accounts receivable solutions to grow and expand their businesses.

Corcentric's Global Partner Program is further investing its existing partnerships and building new, strategic relationships to provide global enterprises with services and technologies to meet the needs of procurement and finance, including:

An expanded partner network to accommodate the growing needs in supplier management in areas such as supplier risk, compliance, and diversity

Leveraging partners to apply advanced and proven technologies for automating process areas including supplier onboarding, contract migration, invoice archival, procurement performance management, and tax compliance management

Increasing access to leading source-to-pay and ERP automation and implementation consultants to work with leading mid-sized and global enterprises

Delivering faster time to market by tapping Corcentric's certified system integrator and channel reseller partners to leverage the deep understanding of its respective industries

Examples of some of Corcentric's diverse set of strategic partners include: Axys Consultants, Brightleaf, Commerce Bank, e-Attestations, Fluxym, Jackson Cross Partners, Per Angusta, Provigis, Sovos, and Supplier.io.

"It's truly an exciting time to see the growth we've experienced within our global partner ecosystem this past year. To meet this demand, we're delighted to expand the Corcentric Global Alliance Partner Program with additional headcount and a host of new partners to help us scale globally," said Sean Regan, senior vice president of global alliances at Corcentric. "Whether in an advisory, consulting, technology, or reseller capacity, we are actively recruiting new partners to collaborate in helping companies succeed in the transformation of their finance and procurement organizations."

Corcentric's Global Alliance Partner Program is a flexible go-to-market partner model that includes global and regional systems integrators, private equity, advisory firms and technology integration partners. Partners benefit by accessing Corcentric's leading source-to-pay, payments, order-to-cash, and financial process automation solutions. Technology partners gain access to Corcentric solutions that advances the enablement of combined software to clients, and resellers gain access to white label solutions and expand their product and service offerings to their clients.

"Corcentric continues to challenge procurement and finance leaders to think differently about how they manage cashflow across procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The world class companies that we partner with help make this a reality," added Fredrick Smith, chief revenue officer at Corcentric. "We're excited to double down on our commitment to partnerships by continuing to invest in the success and growth of the program."

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services for mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit corcentric.com.

SOURCE Corcentric

