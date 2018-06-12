Corcentric latest to join the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Corcentric's membership will strategically position the company to invest in the pioneering blockchain technology with BiTA. As a leading industry provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid, Corcentric will contribute to BiTA's overarching mission to provide clarity and direction for the development of blockchain technology in the trucking industry in a manner that will create efficiency, transparency, and foster trust.

"We are thrilled to join BiTA's extensive network of professionals in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry. Membership provides a platform to develop a dialogue around the adoption of blockchain for streamlining procurement and payment functions across the enterprise," said Matt Clark, President and COO of Corcentric. "Blockchain enables enterprises to securely share value and data seamlessly across organizations. Applications of this technology intersect directly with our diverse P2P solutions offering – streamlining payments and creating an immutable record of ownership of assets."

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com, or follow Corcentric on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/corcentric.

This year, the company unified its AmeriQuest and Corcentric brands under the Corcentric name, emphasizing its commitment to helping companies to unlock new potential within their enterprise.

About BiTA

Founded in August of 2017, BiTA promotes the development and adoption of blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industries, including establishing industry-wide standards. Members include truckload, LTL, and parcel carriers, as well as shippers, tech startups and incumbents, insurance companies, law firms, and other industry participants who have an interest in integrating blockchain technology into their organizations.

