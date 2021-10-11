Corcentric Named in Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know for Fifth Consecutive Year

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, announced today that the company has been recognized for the fifth year in a row in Spend Matters® 20a21 50 Providers to Know.

Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know is a go-to annual vendor review highlighting best-in-class firms that are leading the way in developing and introducing new source-to-pay, order-to-cash, payments, and supply chain solutions, services, and technologies.

"At Corcentric, we are constantly striving to push boundaries to enhance how our mid-market and Fortune 1000 customers can reduce costs, optimize working capital, and unlock revenue," said Matt Clark, President and COO of Corcentric. "This recognition by Spend Matters in their 2021 50 Providers to Know review – for the fifth year running – is a testament to how Corcentric has been able to optimize every transaction for buyers and sellers, bridging the gap across source-to-pay and order-to-cash to enable our customers to achieve sustainable business outcomes. As the impacts of Covid-19 drag on, our focus on increasing the ability of our customers to leverage automation across their procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable processes is really making a material impact."

The Spend Matters 50 to Know list, which is determined by the Spend Matters analyst team and represents what they feel are the best commercial providers serving enterprise-level procurement organizations, is a highly-regarded Who's Who of industry-leading vendors. Those included, like Corcentric, meet Spend Matters' stringent criteria and independent viewpoint for a continuous focus on innovation, technology advancement, and effective delivery of customer-based solutions.

"Never has procurement technology been more front of mind for businesses," said Nick Heinzmann, Analyst Team Lead, Spend Matters. "With companies heavily scrutinizing their supply chains and bottom lines to protect against volatility, the procurement technology space has in 2021 gained only greater notoriety — from customers and investors alike. In the context of global shocks, innovative new take on what 'source-to-pay' includes and an urgent re-evaluation of what businesses should value beyond the balance sheet, we're pleased to present Spend Matters' annual '50 Providers to Know'."

In addition to Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know annual lists, Corcentric has also been continuously lauded by the firm in their SolutionMap rankings across categories including Spend and Procurement Analytics, Sourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Supplier Relationship Management and Risk (SRM).

ABOUT CORCENTRIC

Corcentric is a global provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services for mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit corcentric.com.

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

Corcentric Blog

Corcentric LinkedIn

Corcentric Twitter

Corcentric Resources

Contact: Kate Freer, [email protected]

SOURCE Corcentric

Related Links

http://www.corcentric.com

