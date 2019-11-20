Corcentric Recognized among NJBIZ 50 Fastest Growing Companies

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a global provider of procurement and financial process automation solutions, was recognized as one of New Jersey's 2019 Fast 50, a distinction that honors New Jersey's most dynamic businesses who progressively contribute to the success of the state's economic growth and stability. The 50 Fastest Growing Companies were honored and their rankings revealed during an awards reception and ceremony held on November 14, in Somerset, NJ.

Doug Clark, Corcentric Chairman and CEO, founded the company in New Jersey more than 20 years ago as AmeriQuest Business Services, which was rebranded as Corcentric in 2018. The company has grown through acquisitions and an expanding customer base to more than 6,000 customers and $14.5B in transaction volume. The company philosophy is to focus on the needs of the customer to help their business succeed. In the past 18 months, Corcentric acquired Source One, Determine, and Netsend, which complement existing capabilities and enables the company to deliver holistic source-to-pay and order-to-cash suites of solutions to business across various industries.

"We will continue to identify ways to deliver value to our current and future customers through innovation and organic and acquired growth," commented Matt Clark, President and COO of Corcentric. "The focus of everything we do will continue to be helping our customers be the best they can be when it comes to optimizing their B2B activity."

Headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ, Corcentric has offices across North America and Europe, with nearly 500 employees, who are united by company core values to Do the Right Thing, Embrace and Drive Change, Be Empowered, and to Be Relentlessly Focused on the Customer. Corcentric career opportunities can be found on the company website.

