Corcentric Recognized as a 2018 Spend Matters '50 Providers to Watch' Company

"Corcentric being named as one of the '50 Providers to Watch' by Spend Matters is a designation that comes at an exciting time in our company's history," said Matt Clark, President & COO of Corcentric. "As companies continue to break down the silos between procurement and finance, this acknowledgement highlights our commitment to helping companies spend smarter and improve working capital by optimizing how they purchase, pay, and get paid."

Spend Matters regularly reviews the latest procurement technology and service offerings. Vendors listed on the Spend Matters '50 Providers to Watch' list are independently selected by Spend Matters' analyst team, based on each provider's merits and internal debate.

"Corcentric is the only provider we have researched that has integrated procure-to-pay, trade financing and leveraged buying capability with tangible value propositions for buyers and suppliers alike," says Jason Busch, Founder and Managing Director of Spend Matters. "Most important, Corcentric is a real, sizeable business, doing all of these things -- spanning accounts payable automation, working capital management, and billing/payment management. This makes Corcentric a clear choice for the 2018 Spend Matters 50 Providers to Watch list."

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to unlock new potential within their enterprise. Learn more at corcentric.com, or follow Corcentric on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/corcentric.

About Spend Matters - Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

