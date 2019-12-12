Corcentric Recognized as Leader in Strategic Procurement Solutions

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Determine , a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, was ranked in nine categories in Spend Matter's Q4 2019 SolutionMap released this month.

Determine, which was acquired by Corcentric in April 2019, is recognized as a solution leader in Sourcing, as well as being included in the following categories: Supplier Relationship Management and Risk; Strategic Procurement Technologies (Sourcing, Analytics, CLM, and SRM); Spend and Procurement Analytics; Source-to-Pay; Procure-to-Pay; Invoice-to-Pay; E-Procurement; and Contract Lifecycle Management.

"It's a privilege to be recognized by Spend Matters in their latest SolutionMap," said Joe Payne, Senior Vice President, Corcentric. "Our Corcentric and Determine teams have worked hard to integrate our products and offer a full spectrum of Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions for companies in North America and Europe. It's great to see that hard work reflected in these rankings."

The SolutionMap considers over 1,000 functional and platform components across the source-to-pay and services procurement modules and suites in its rankings. The benchmarks are updated quarterly and reflect different organizational needs, making the rankings both timely and relevant to aid procurement professionals in selecting their best-fit procurement technology provider.

"SolutionMap is the great equalizer between buyers and sellers of procurement technology solutions," says Spend Matters Founder Jason Busch. "It is the only ratings methodology that is fully transparent, considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring (individually and separately), and allows business users to create a one-to-one map based on their requirements to what technology vendors can provide based on demonstrated, generally available capability."

"We greatly appreciate the time and resources the analysts and our customers put into making these evaluations possible," added Matt Clark, president and COO, Corcentric. "Companies of all sizes, locations and industries are reaping the benefits our newly combined service offering."

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of source-to-pay and order-to-cash solutions for businesses in the US and Europe. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to reduce costs and improve working capital. Learn more at corcentric.com. To learn more about Determine, a Corcentric company, a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions, please visit: determine.com

About Spend Matters — Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.

