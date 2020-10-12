Corcentric Recognized as Source-to-Pay Leader by Spend Matters

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, today announced the company has been recognized for Spend and Procurement Analytics, Sourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Supplier Relationship Management and Risk (SRM), in the Fall 2020 SolutionMap published by Spend Matters.

SolutionMap is the definitive procurement technology benchmark due to the depth of analyst assessments, quantity of real-life customer inputs and frequency of release to accurately reflect vendor capabilities and market developments.

"Corcentric's acquisition of Source One and Determine provides a unique combination of product and service offerings for managing the strategic procurement areas highlighted by Spend Matters," said William Dorn, Vice President Strategy, Upstream Product Management at Corcentric. "As a result of these synergies, Corcentric is recognized for its ability to deliver technology, consulting and advisory services essential to delivering value in upstream strategic procurement."

Corcentric is well positioned for mid-sized organizations that need a broad set of offerings to identify and take advantage of savings and compliance opportunities in strategic sourcing, category and contract management. According to Spend Matters, Corcentric is one of a handful of source-to-pay providers that runs on single code base and technology stack, making it easy for buyers to do integrated analytics based on end-to-end platform data. Corcentric's unique blend of technology and expertise empowers procurement organizations to take action on spend data to identify savings, manage compliance and improve supplier relationships.

Corcentric's combined solutions supports almost $500 billion of annual B2B commerce across more than 2,000 customers in manufacturing, transportation, wholesale/distribution, retail, healthcare, and financial services end markets, helping them streamline SaaS Source-to-Pay and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions to better manage upstream and downstream processes.

The following SolutionMap categories are where Corcentric delivers outstanding efficiency and effectiveness:

Spend and Procurement Analytics

Sourcing

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Supplier Relationship Management and Risk (SRM)

E-Procurement

Invoice-to-Pay

Procure-to-Pay

Accounts Payable (AP) automation

Based on over one thousand functional requirements across the source-to-pay and services procurement technology spectrum, SolutionMap reliably benchmarks market-leading solution providers using equal parts customers and analyst-based scoring inputs. To learn more, please visit https://spendmatters.com/solutionmap/

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of market-leading source-to-pay, order-to-cash, and fleet solutions. From the mid-market to Fortune 1000 businesses, Corcentric delivers technology, managed services, and strategic advisory focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. Corcentric was named a 2020 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters and a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.

Media Contact:

Andrew Jennings

[email protected]

SOURCE Corcentric

Related Links

http://www.corcentric.com

