Corcentric Recognized in Contract Lifecycle Management Report by Independent Research Firm

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, announced today that the company is included in a recent report by Forrester, a global research and advisory firm for business and technology leaders, titled Now Tech: Contract Lifecycle Management Software, Q3 2020. The report provides sourcing and procurement professionals with the research to select a contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution to consolidate and understand existing contracts, create and negotiate new contracts and link contracts to other related applications.

The analysis is based on market presence and functionality for how CLM products help companies create, manage and adapt contracts. Corcentric is included in the Chief Procurement Officers (CPO) functionality segment among solution providers with buy-side CLM that fit within broader supplier value management suites. The report notes these solution providers offer complementary applications such as eSourcing and supplier risk and performance management and are starting to digitize the contract content to make it easier to integrate this data into procurement or invoicing applications.

"The Corcentric Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals with leading contract repository, approval, authoring, amendment and obligation management capabilities. Whether your company is looking to streamline business processes, eliminate risk, or gain greater compliance, digitizing contract processes and improving third-party collaboration with a CLM solution is absolutely necessary, said Matt Clark, president and COO, Corcentric. "We're really excited about the future of our CLM solution and wider S2P offerings on the Corcentric Platform by empowering users at every level to make informed and smarter decisions that drive new revenue, identify savings and improve compliance."

Corcentric enables customers to achieve tangible results with analyst leading SaaS solutions by covering the depth and breadth of full Source-to-Pay, CLM, AP automation, EIPP and managed Order-to-Cash solutions. To improve technology adoption, Corcentric offers advisory and consulting expertise through capital equipment solutions, fleet procurement, GPO programs, indirect GPO programs, strategic sourcing, procurement transformation, and procurement help desk and outsourcing services.

In addition, Corcentric is uniquely positioned to drive successful working capital improvements with integrated payment and supply chain finance programs. The combined solutions support almost $500 billion of annual B2B commerce across more than 2,000 customers in several industries including manufacturing, transportation, wholesale/distribution, retail, healthcare, and financial services markets.

