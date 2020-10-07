Corcentric Recognized in Fall 2020 SolutionMaps from Spend Matters

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, today announced the company is recognized in in all downstream procurement Solution Maps from Spend Matters including - E-Procurement, Invoice-to-Pay, and Accounts Payable (AP) Automation, and Procure-to-Pay.

Spend Matter's SolutionMap is a definitive procurement technology benchmark due to the depth of analyst assessments, quantity of real-life customer inputs and frequency of release to accurately reflect vendor capabilities and market developments.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Spend Matters in their Fall 2020 SolutionMap," said Sudarshan Ranganath, senior vice president of product management, Corcentric. "The Corcentric team has worked assiduously this year to keep improving our Procure-to-Pay technologies by providing highly configurable and flexible approaches to our clients using the Corcentric Platform and COR360 Payables solutions."

Taking its heritage from the acquisition of Determine, the Corcentric Platform is noted by Spend Matters for some of the strongest Order Management and Configuration capabilities in the market. Combined with the COR360 Platform, a leading best-of-breed AP automation solution, Corcentric delivers a holistic approach to all segments of the Procure-to-Pay technology marketplace.

Corcentric's combined solutions supports almost $500 billion of annual B2B commerce across more than 2,000 customers in manufacturing, transportation, wholesale/distribution, retail, healthcare, and financial services end markets, helping them streamline AP and AR to simplify the complexity of wholesale distribution and national account billing.

Based on over one thousand functional requirements across the source-to-pay and services procurement technology spectrum, SolutionMap reliably benchmarks market-leading solution providers using equal parts customers and analyst-based scoring inputs. To learn more, please visit https://spendmatters.com/research/solutionmap-sourcing-fall-2020/

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of market-leading source-to-pay, order-to-cash, and fleet solutions. From the mid-market to Fortune 1000 businesses, Corcentric delivers technology, managed services, and strategic advisory focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. Corcentric was named a 2020 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters, a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners Inc.

Media Contact:

Andrew Jennings

[email protected]

SOURCE Corcentric

Related Links

http://www.corcentric.com

