Corcentric Strengthens Leadership Team with Three Appointments

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services, today announced three appointments to the leadership team. Ed Benack has been appointed Chief Customer officer, Manish Jaiswal as Chief Product Officer, and Brent Kinman as Senior Vice President of North American Sales.

Corcentric continues to invest in its people, with these appointments following the recent hiring of Sunil Padiyar as Chief Technology Officer and Fredrick Smith as Chief Revenue Officer. Corcentric's bolstered leadership team is on a mission to help enterprises enhance cash flow through an unmatched combination of software, advisory services, and payments capabilities that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. The team reports to Matt Clark, President and COO at Corcentric.

"I'm excited to announce the additions of Ed, Manish, and Brent to the Corcentric family. As we further develop our end-to-end transaction lifecycle solutions, including our payments capabilities, they each play a critical role in working with our enterprise customers to solve for the friction points in B2B commerce and transactions," commented Matt Clark. "They bring invaluable experience and industry know-how to our organization and I look forward to working alongside each of them."

Mr. Benack is Chief Customer Officer, where he brings extensive global leadership experience in the technology industry having managed multiple award-winning organizations. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Cvent's Global Customer Success, Services, and Support organizations. Before joining Cvent, Ed was Chief Information Officer and Chief Customer Officer at Acronis, as well as SVP of Customer Experience and Services for Monster.com.

Mr. Jaiswal is the company's Chief Product Officer. He is a proven technology and product management executive in SaaS and enterprise software application with a strong technical and product management background, and extensive experience in defining the technology vision, product strategy, development, and delivery of cloud-based solutions. Previously, he was Global Vice President in product and engineering at SAP Ariba, where he spent nearly a decade managing Product & Engineering organizations internationally.

Mr. Kinman leads the North American sales organization for Corcentric. Previously, Brent spent 18 years at SAP where he was continually recognized and honored for his efforts in helping customers source, procure, pay, and get paid across a global business network while serving in Consulting, Operations, and Sales leadership roles.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services for mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

