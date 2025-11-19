CORCORAN ATLANTIC ANNOUNCES OFFICE OPENING IN LISBON, PORTUGAL

Alongside the company's inaugural office opening, Corcoran Atlantic announces longtime real estate industry leader Hugo Santos-Ferreira as CEO of the company

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corcoran Group is proud to announce a major milestone in its international expansion with the opening of Corcoran Atlantic's first physical office, located at Av. da Liberdade, 180, 5th Floor in Lisbon, Portugal. This office opening marks a significant step in solidifying the brand's European presence and reinforces its commitment to serving the world's most coveted real estate markets.

"Portugal is not just a beautiful place to live, it's a smart place to invest," said Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group. "With Corcoran Atlantic's visionary leadership and industry expertise, paired with Corcoran's branded legacy of excellence, Corcoran Atlantic is set to redefine luxury real estate in one of Europe's most exciting markets."

Corcoran Atlantic's new office sits at the heart of one of Lisbon's most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. This iconic avenue is renowned for its elegant architecture, tree-lined promenades, and proximity to luxury boutiques, flagship stores of global fashion houses, and high-end hospitality venues. As a main thoroughfare connecting the historic center to the city's modern districts, Avenida da Liberdade offers unmatched visibility and accessibility, making it an ideal setting for Corcoran® brand's first presence in Lisbon.

Joining Corcoran Atlantic as CEO, Hugo Santos-Ferreira is a prominent and experienced real estate leader in Portugal, having served as the President of the Portuguese Association of Real Estate Developers and Investors (APPII) since 2021. His leadership at APPII has been defined by the modernization of the sector, the professionalization of national developers and investors, and a clear focus on value creation for real estate developers. Holding both a law degree and a master's degree from the Portuguese Catholic University, he began his professional career at Cuatrecasas, the largest Iberian law firm, where he specialized in real estate law.

Alongside his illustrious career, Hugo is an active member of several key industry associations, including the Portuguese Confederation of Construction and Real Estate, the Economic and Social Council, the Strategic Councils of the Portugal Real Estate Fair, Green Business Week, and the Smart Cities Summit. Over recent years, he was named 'Real Estate Personality of the Year' by Magazine Imobiliário, awarded the 'Real Estate Excellence Award' from Jornal Construir, and awarded the 'Recognition Award' by Magazine Imobiliário.

Portugal's real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, with economic projections indicating a steady increase in property values. Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve remain top destinations for both domestic and international buyers, with emerging hotspots like Cascais, Comporta, and the Silver Coast gaining traction for their lifestyle appeal and investment potential.

Portugal's appeal is driven by its economic stability, high quality of life, and favorable tax regimes, including the relatively new Incentivo Fiscal à Investigação Científica e Inovação (IFICI), or Tax Incentive for Scientific Research and Innovation, program for qualified professionals. Additionally, Portugal continues to rank amongst the safest countries in the world while offering diverse lifestyle options from the cultural vibrancy of bustling cities to the serene beaches of the coastline.

"Corcoran Atlantic is a shining example of what makes our affiliate network so powerful," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "Through the combined strength of Corcoran's bespoke brokerage offerings and Corcoran Atlantic's founding partners, Port Noir Group and ABNSouza, we're not just entering Portugal's luxury market, we're elevating it."

Since launching its affiliate network in February 2020, Corcoran has expanded steadily, both across the United States and internationally, most recently with Corcoran Chart House Realty in Barrington, Rhode Island and Corcoran Plaza Properties in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Last year, Corcoran welcomed Corcoran Genesis in Houston, Texas' suburban markets; Corcoran Property Advisors in Boston, Massachusetts and surrounding coastal communities; Corcoran Prime in Portland, Oregon; Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Corcoran McEnearney in the greater Washington D.C. area. Recent international launches include Corcoran Magri Properties in Lake Garda, Verona, and Cortina, Italy; Corcoran Horizon Realty in Ontario, Canada; Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Corcoran Atlantic in Lisbon, Portugal; and Corcoran Fischer Properties in Frankfurt, Germany.

