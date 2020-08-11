Cord Blood Banking Services Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2027: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From a worth of USD 25.8 million in 2018, global cord blood banking services market is set to reach a valuation of USD 64.7 million by 2027. The market would grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% from 2019 to 2027. A major factor leading to growth in the market is increase in incidence of genetic disorders.

As per Transparency Market Research, "While North America will account for a notable share of the global cord blood banking services market, Asia Pacific region will grow at a significant pace over the forecast period."

Key Findings of Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market Study:

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is witnessing an increase

Private cord blood bank segment would continue to dominate market

North America will hold a sizeable cord blood banking services market share

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market:

A string of notable growth factors is pushing the global cord blood banking services market, as per Transparency Market Research. An overview of these positively impacting trends and drivers is provided below:

There is an increase in awareness regarding stem cell therapy noted in the world and that is set to drive the cord blood banking services market forward

Governments as well as private players across some countries such as India , China , and Brazil are implementing awareness programs

, , and are implementing awareness programs High incidence of genetic disorders is being noted in the world and this is driving need for cord blood banking services

Increase in cases of cancer and certain immune conditions is also paving way for higher demand for these services

Government funding is increasing and this is also a notable growth factor in the market over the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market:

The North American regional dominance is anticipated to continue into the forecast period

Major growth factors in the region would be technological advancement and its high adoption, high healthcare spending

Asia Pacific will expand at a notable growth rate over the period

Competitive Landscape of Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market:

In the global cord blood banking services market, the vendor landscape is quite fragmented. It is marked by presence of a number of regional and international players. Some of the leading names that are well known and well received in the market are Global Cord Blood Corporation, California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC, Inc., CBR Systems, Inc., Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, Inc, Cryo-Save AG, Lifeforce Cryobanks, National Cord Blood Program, ViaCord, Inc., and Virgin Health Bank, among others.

It is pertinent to note here that while a range of organic and inorganic growth strategies are used by market players to ensure growth, prominent ones as seen in the recent past include entering in patent option agreements and acquiring other players for business expansion goals. For instance in the year 2020, Cryo-Cell International Inc. and Duke University entered in to a patent option agreement with an aim to develop birthing tissue based cellular therapeutics. Also, in 2018, Cord Blood America was acquired by California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC to increase operational footprint.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cord Blood Bank Services Market, by Type

Private Blood Bank

Public Blood bank

Global Cord Blood Bank Services Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

