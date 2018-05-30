Cord Blood Experts Unite to Educate and Save Lives: World Cord Blood Day 2018

TUCSON, Ariz., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its second year, World Cord Blood Day will unite cord blood experts from around the globe on November 15th, 2018 to educate parents, healthcare professionals and the public about the current uses of cord blood stem cells as well as ground-breaking research in this area of medicine. More than 35,000 cord blood transplants have been performed worldwide since 1988 to treat over 80 life-threatening diseases including sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, lymphoma and leukemia. In the emerging field of regenerative medicine, cord blood holds great promise in treating autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, diabetes, stroke, spinal cord injury and more. Likewise, scientists are exploring cord blood's exciting potential in immunotherapy. Yet, cord blood is still thrown away as medical waste in the majority of births worldwide.

World Cord Blood Day 2018 Cord Blood Education: Free on-line conference, local events worldwide and more.

Organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, World Cord Blood Day 2018 is officially sponsored by Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics, recognized leader in medical shipping and logistics. Inspiring Partners for this event include the Cord Blood Association, Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), AABB and FACT. As Inspiring Partners, these organizations will provide industry and medical expertise.

In addition to events worldwide, World Cord Blood Day will feature a free virtual conference. The program will include introductory presentations for the public as well as academic lectures specifically designed for health professionals, led by renowned researchers and transplant doctors. A vibrant social media campaign (#WCBD18 #WorldCordBloodDay) will help build awareness globally.

"On November 15th, you can be a part of the global cord blood movement. Join us and use your voice to educate and expand cord blood awareness in your community," said Charis Ober, Executive Director of Save the Cord Foundation.

"Quick has been helping save lives with global priority logistics services for cord blood, blood products, bone marrow and personalized medicine therapies since the industry's inception. Our 36 years of experience working with the life science community ensures product security, integrity and chain of custody. With the growing number of promising medical therapies currently under investigation and the encouraging results, it is clear that cord blood stem cells could change the landscape of human healthcare. As the industry logistics leader, we are proud to be the Official Sponsor of World Cord Blood Day 2018," said Dave Murphy, Executive VP of Quick's Life Science Division.

Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to learn how you can participate on-line or host an event locally in your community. World Cord Blood Day is a free event, open to the public.

About Save the Cord Foundation

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

About Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics

Quick is the trusted logistics leader serving the Healthcare and Life Science community for over 36 years. Quick safely transports human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. Quick's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing centers, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickhealthcare.aero.

