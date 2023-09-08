Cord Blood Registry® Announces Thought Leadership Role at Cord Blood Connect

Marquee industry conference will showcase data from CBR's Newborn Possibilities Program®

TRUMBULL, Conn., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical, a global leader in fertility and women's health, announced that Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) will have a key role in the upcoming Cord Blood Connect meeting from September 8th – 11th, which is the annual meeting of the Cord Blood Association. The Cord Blood Association is an international nonprofit organization that promotes both public and family newborn stem cell preservation and accelerates the use of cord blood and birthing tissues to benefit patients and advance medicine.

"Cord Blood Connect is a critical meeting for public and family cord blood banks, allowing them a forum to discuss industry innovations, patient needs, and evolving industry standards," stated Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical. "We are proud to be the Platinum Sponsor of this event, and to be presenting new scientific data, as well as moderating a forum with key industry voices to discuss the future of cord blood banking. Our presence and participation is one example of CooperSurgical's commitment to elevating this industry."

CBR's abstract titled "Experience with enrollments and releases within a medical needs program at a large U.S. private cord blood bank" was accepted as a poster presentation at Cord Blood Connect. The objective of the study was to examine indications for enrollments and unit releases in CBR's Newborn Possibilities Program. Through this program, CBR offers free cord blood and tissue processing and five years of storage for families with a qualifying medical need. The results of the study suggested the structure of the Newborn Possibilities Program is effective in identifying families who have a higher likelihood of utilizing their cord blood unit for a transplant or experimental infusion. The investigators also noted that cord blood banks should continue to re-evaluate the eligibility criteria for their medical needs program in light of relevant updates in the potential utility of newborn stem cells including changes in transplant medicine indications and treatment procedures, as well as clinical trials and experimental protocols using related cord blood units. Future research related to pathways of referral to medical needs programs may inform education gaps among women's health providers.

"We're delighted to see our Newborn Possibilities Program being highlighted as a poster presentation at Cord Blood Connect," commented Peter Bawin, Global Vice President, Commercial Life Sciences, CooperSurgical. "This program was designed with families in mind, especially if a specific health history indicated a medical need that may potentially be treated using newborn stem cells. As the largest private newborn stem cell company in the world, we are happy to take the lead in finding ways to expand access to more families, especially as the science continues to evolve around this area of medicine."

Mr. Bawin will be moderating a panel titled "Future of Cord Blood Banking" on Saturday, September 9th featuring global leaders from the major family and public cord blood banks. The panel will discuss challenges facing the industry, along with the opportunities that exist given the changing landscape in hematopoietic transplant and the growing field of cell therapies. It also plans to explore how cord blood banks can be proactive in shaping the future of the industry.

For more information about Cord Blood Connect and CBR's participation, please visit https://www.cb-association.org/cord-blood-connect.

About CBR by CooperSurgical

Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) is the largest private newborn stem cell company in the world, helping parents store stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. Founded in 1994, CBR is the #1 choice for parents1 and most recommended by OB/GYNs for newborn stem cell preservation.2 The company has released over 700 samples intended for use in transplant medicine and regulated investigational regenerative medicine applications. CBR is here to help expand the possibilities of what newborn stem cell therapies can do for families and give parents the confidence to Bank on CBR™. More information can be found at www.cordblood.com.

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical® is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at www.coopersurgical.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., Cooper has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Disclaimer:

The use of cord blood is determined by the treating physician and is influenced by many factors, including the patient's medical condition, the characteristics of the sample, and whether the cord blood should come from the patient or an appropriately matched donor. Cord blood has established uses in transplant medicine; however, its use in regenerative medicine is still being researched. There is no guarantee that potential medical applications being studied in the laboratory or clinical trials will become available.

Cord tissue use is still in early research stages, and there is no guarantee that treatments using cord tissue will be available in the future. Cord tissue is stored whole. Additional processing prior to use will be required to extract and prepare any of the multiple cell types from cryopreserved cord tissue. Cbr Systems, Inc.'s activities for New York State residents are limited to collection of umbilical cord tissue and long-term storage of umbilical cord–derived stem cells. Cbr Systems, Inc.'s possession of a New York State license for such collection and long-term storage does not indicate approval or endorsement of possible future uses or future suitability of these cells.

