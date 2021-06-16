Cordae Partners With Disney to Support Students Attending HBCUs By Funding Scholarships

When approached to be part of the Liberated EP, Cordae immediately elected to donate his proceeds from the album release to fund the scholarships. Said Cordae, "So many people need the money more than I do. I feel as though when you're in such a blessed position, it's important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others. It's especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future. Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I'll die a happy man."

When The Undefeated and Disney Dreamers Academy learned of Cordae's intention of donating his recording fees to fund scholarships for HBCU students, they matched his donation. Disney Dreamers Academy and The Undefeated share Cordae's passion to impact young people in realizing their dreams and providing underrepresented youth with a higher education.

Cordae will appear as a special guest on Friday's episode of Stephen A's World on ESPN+, which will feature a performance of "What's Life" in celebration of Juneteenth. Cordae will also be performing "What's Life" and presenting an award at ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Awards.

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young Black leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded an all-expense paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program. For more information, visit www.disneydreamersacademy.com

About The Undefeated:

The Undefeated is ESPN's multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. The digital hub, TheUndefeated.com, which launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans and sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues.

In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports and culture in the country – convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.

