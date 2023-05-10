Cordance Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team

RALEIGH, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordance today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of Eric Wood as Chief Technology Officer and Ellen Samuels as General Counsel.

Eric Wood joins as Chief Technology Officer where he will oversee building out the company's data platforms, collaborating with Cordance business unit technology leaders, and maintaining strong cybersecurity within the Cordance company community. He will also assist in the diligence process for future Cordance acquisitions. Eric is a software and technology veteran, coming to Cordance from Aceable where he was responsible for integrating acquisitions, building out data platforms, and improving go-to-market strategies. He was also previously Vice President of Engineering at UnderArmour where he led efforts to improve diversity, equity & inclusion as well as ethical sourcing.

"I'm thrilled to join Cordance and its incredible community of founder-led businesses," said Mr. Wood. "I look forward to leveraging my prior experience in software leadership to increase communication, cultivate community, and support growth across Cordance's fast-growing platform."

Ellen Samuels joins as the company's General Counsel. Ellen brings over 25 years of experience as a technology attorney to Cordance. Most recently, Ellen served as the first General Counsel at Community Brands, a provider of SaaS software to mission driven associations. Over the course of her inhouse legal career, Ellen has overseen diligence and integration of acquisitions and designed commercial contract programs for SaaS, Cloud, subscription software and hardware sales, and procurement.

"I'm excited to join the Cordance team to support the company's strong growth trajectory," said Ms. Samuels. "My goal is to help the leadership team execute on our vision by providing Cordance and its family of B2B SaaS businesses the legal and operational support they need to grow and succeed."

"Eric and Ellen's extensive experience in senior management roles across software and technology are strong additions to our existing capabilities," said Sharon Love, CEO of Cordance. "Their contributions will help us continue to build a collaborative community where our businesses can learn from one another and create value. We look forward to seeing how they help transform and grow Cordance during this very exciting time in the industry."

About Cordance

Cordance is dedicated to accelerating the growth of vertically focused business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies through acquisition and long-term tactical and financial guidance. The Cordance team of experienced operators and subject-matter experts have a passion for software and building businesses, and partner with founders to help them scale their businesses to realize their companies' full potential. Cordance seeks businesses with strong leadership and high potential for profitable growth to work together to increase year-over-year revenue, company efficiency, and impact. Cordance is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Please visit Cordance.co

