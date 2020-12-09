Cordant Health Solutions and Spero Health Increase Naloxone Access, Save Lives

PIKEVILLE, Ky., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for patients in addiction treatment programs, and Spero Health, an integrated health services organization specializing in the treatment of patients with opioid use disorder, today announced promising results in a new initiative to increase patient awareness of access to naloxone.

Over the last eight months, Cordant has worked with Spero to provide convenient access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT) prescriptions across clinics in Kentucky and Tennessee, including prescriptions for the lifesaving overdose-reversal drug naloxone.

Rising regional fentanyl use has alarmed addiction specialists, including Dr. Byron Crider, a provider at Spero's largest clinic in Kentucky. "The Pikeville area saw four overdose deaths in four days. Now more than ever is the time to educate patients and get naloxone to them in a proactive way to help keep them safe," he said.

At Spero Health, clinicians have candid and open conversations with patients about recovery and risk prevention. The patients then receive delivery of their prescribed naloxone while still at the clinic through Cordant's managed pharmacy program. During the summer, 486 of Cordant's MAT pharmacy patients at two of Spero's treatment clinics in eastern Kentucky received naloxone at their addiction treatment appointment.

"Four of my patients have already used their initial prescription on a friend or loved one, so I regularly check to see who needs refills," said Crider. "Just as we keep a fire extinguisher in our homes should the unthinkable occur, MAT patients should carry naloxone to protect themselves and their loved ones. Many of my patients have told me they would have never thought about having naloxone in their home, but they are thankful they did."

"Many providers don't focus on naloxone as part of addiction treatment, yet research shows that access to naloxone decreases overdose deaths," said Daniel Mandoli, Cordant's president of pharmacy services. "Delivering naloxone to patients at their office visit through our onsite program ensures they receive it, which is an important step in the process."

In 2018, almost 47,000 people died of an opioid overdose, and preliminary data from 2019 and 2020 shows this pattern continuing to climb. The U.S. Office of the Surgeon General stated that over 50% of opioid overdose deaths occur in the home and has urged for greater access to naloxone to prevent further deaths.

About Cordant Health Solutions

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

About Spero Health

Spero Health, Inc. (sperohealth.com) is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to "Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships." Spero Health utilizes an innovative, evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.



Based in Nashville, Tennessee, and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc., and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates over 45 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee. Providing care for more than 8,500 patients, Spero is one of the largest office-based opioid treatment providers in the country and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

