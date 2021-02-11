Cordant Health Solutions Announces Central Portal for One-Stop Testing Access and Enhanced Clinical Insights

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, announced the recent launch of its new Cordant Central Portal. This powerful, proprietary platform combines laboratory test ordering and test results with detailed trend reports for enhanced insight to optimize outcomes.

Cordant has integrated multiple platforms for test ordering, results and reporting into one streamlined software portal. Central Portal is a secure, web-based, user-friendly tool that makes it easy and fast to review test results, efficiently manage patient data and submit electronic orders to Cordant's laboratories. Clients can easily retrieve patient test results and test result history, review order logs, place orders and ask questions. Unlike with older systems, clients with more than one location can now use a single sign-on, eliminating the need to track multiple sign-in credentials between affiliated offices.

"Addiction, mental health treatment and chronic pain management are inherently complex health conditions. We know that healthcare is most effective when we can quickly put actionable information into providers' and case managers' hands. That's why testing solutions must be clear, convenient and intuitive," said Sue Sommer, CEO and president of Cordant.

Central Portal also features Cordant AIMM Care™, Cordant's new clinical insights analytics suite that allows users to see testing data on-demand, result trends and patient-level detailed result reports. Users can view and interact with their data in multiple formats and refine search results by common interest factors, such as positive test results, negative test results and patient test result history. The ability to display data in targeted and actionable ways can provide critical insight into patient behavior and help improve outcomes.

Nearly 3,000 Cordant clients have already begun using Central Portal. Dana Fogarty, program manager at Psychological Center in Massachusetts and a Cordant client said, "I love the new Central Portal. It's so much easier. Everything is in one spot and the ease of adding prescribed medications this way has been a lifesaver to the practice."

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tiffany Tuetken

303-570-4585

Related Images

cordant-health-solutions.jpg

Cordant Health Solutions

Related Links

Cordant Health Solutions

SOURCE Cordant Health Solutions