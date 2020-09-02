Cordant Health Solutions Announces Results of Patient Survey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, has released the results of a survey of patients who receive medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) and participate in Cordant's pharmacy program.

The survey, conducted May through August 2020, revealed the challenges and barriers patients who are prescribed buprenorphine, a medication prescribed for the treatment of OUD, experience obtaining their prescriptions from retail pharmacies and the effect it has on their treatment.

Cordant Health Solutions

Cordant's program partners with clinicians who treat patients with OUD to provide medication to patients at the time of their clinic visit.

"Overwhelmingly, patients described difficulties with their medication not being in stock at retail pharmacies, feeling stigma and shame, and, at times, even feeling that their sobriety was in jeopardy by having to visit those stores," said Sue Sommer, CEO and president of Cordant. "Recognizing the need for patients to receive buprenorphine in a stigma-free way, we started our pharmacy program in 2019 to remove the barriers to treatment and help patients stay adherent to their treatment plans."

Most notably, 92% of patients stated that they believe they are more likely to adhere to their treatment plans and attend their appointments when they receive buprenorphine medication at their doctor's office through Cordant's program, and 98% said they felt that Cordant's pharmacy coordinators treated them with respect and cared about their well-being.

"Nationally, there has been an almost 18% increase in reported overdoses from March to May of this year," said Sommer. "Compounded by the need for social distancing and self-isolation, patients are in even greater need of a pharmacy program like Cordant's to help keep them safe and adhering to their treatment program."

Cordant's medication-assisted treatment pharmacy program currently serves nearly 6,000 patients in eight states with plans to provide services in additional markets through the end of the year and into 2021.

There were 714 patients located in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Washington that participated in this survey.

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

