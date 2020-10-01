Cordant Health Solutions Appoints Daniel Mandoli as New Pharmacy Services President

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, announced that it has appointed Daniel J. Mandoli as president of pharmacy services.

An expert in pharmacy services, Mandoli has spent over 24 years in the pharmacy and pharmacy benefit space across multiple disciplines - from running analytics within the sales organization to IT where he served as the CTO and then ran customer and pharmacy application development to GM/COO of the largest specialty pharmacy and home delivery pharmacies in the country, where he focused on customer retention, employee engagement, and improved quality and accuracy.

"We are excited to have Dan join Cordant," said Sue Sommer, Cordant's CEO and president. "Cordant is committed to customer satisfaction and supporting patients affected by substance use disorder. Dan's expertise in agile business integration will further our goals of bringing evidence-based solutions to more communities."

Throughout his career, Mandoli has dedicated himself to improving pharmacy interactions for patients and physicians dealing with complex medical situations. As vice president, general manager and COO of Accredo Specialty Pharmacy, Mandoli launched the first physician concierge team for specialists in oncology, rare diseases and advanced therapies. He also led Express Scripts' home delivery operations and customer service, ranked No. 1 for home delivery pharmacy and member services.

Mandoli recently joined as president of pharmacy services and oversees Cordant's pharmacy business unit, including operations, strategies and market expansion. He works closely with sales and the executive team to accelerate and manage the medication-assisted pharmacy program's growth.

"The opioid epidemic has been devastating to families, communities and those who have loved ones with this disease," said Mandoli. "Cordant has a unique and differentiated model that combines lab, pharmacy and analytics to deliver actionable data to clinicians. While other organizations focus on one portion of this model, we bring all three together to support those who need it most and help addiction treatment patients reclaim their lives."

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

