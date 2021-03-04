Cordant Health Solutions Awarded Vendor Status With MMCAP Infuse

DENVER, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health and other programs, today announced its listing as an approved vendor for non-DOT toxicological testing with MMCAP Infuse, an inter-governmental national group purchasing organization for government facilities that provide healthcare services.

Through this agreement, on behalf of its 18,000+ members, MMCAP Infuse will provide its members access to negotiated pricing on Cordant's extensive portfolio of monitoring, risk assessment and case management tools. Cordant's broad offering of drug testing options helps keep patients accountable and provides timely, accurate and cost-effective results.

"Cordant works closely with payers, case managers and prescribers across the country. We are CLIA, CAP and SAMHSA-certified, which demonstrates our ability to conduct the high-complexity tests needed by diverse groups," said Sue Sommer, Cordant's CEO and president. "We look forward to helping MMCAP Infuse members achieve their goals of improved healthcare delivery while remaining fiscally responsible in their communities."

Cordant is a leader in quality, with unique and comprehensive drug testing options in urine, saliva, hair and blood, and offers an extensive drug testing menu of over 180 metabolites or parent drugs.

Cordant is one of only 21 labs nationwide certified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (SAMHSA) and is one of only two companies outside of California to obtain a California license for methadone testing.

Learn more about Cordant's testing solutions at cordantsolutions.com.

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

Cordant is registered in the state of Minnesota as Sterling Healthcare Opco, LLC, doing business as Cordant Health Solutions. Cordant's MMCAP Infuse contract number is MMS2000370.

