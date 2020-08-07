Cordant Health Solutions Discusses the Importance of Continued Monitoring of Injured Workers

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health and chronic pain programs, discusses the importance of continued medication monitoring with injured workers during the pandemic.

With "stay-at-home" orders and concerns about exposing both injured workers and employees to COVID-19, in-person treatment, including the ability to monitor medication adherence through testing, has been limited.

In addition to dealing with their injuries, like many Americans, injured workers may also be living with newly developed mental health conditions brought on by the stress of the pandemic.

One poll conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation showed that 45% of all adult Americans say that the pandemic had a negative impact on their mental health, with 19% categorizing the impact as "major."

Another report released by ExpressScripts shows a similar impact through the lens of prescription medications commonly used to treat mental health conditions. The report shows that prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications rose 34.1%, antidepressants 18.6% and anti-insomnia drugs 14.8% between Feb. 16 and March 15 this year.

"The combination of these types of drugs, which may be prescribed outside the workers' compensation treatment plan, with opioids or other medications can lead to dangerous or even fatal reactions, including overdose," said Cordant's Chief Scientific and Technical Officer and Professor of Forensic and Clinical Toxicology at the City University of New York, Richard Stripp, Ph.D.

Cordant created a video-observed process using saliva for easy collection and observation over video. For the many clinicians switching to telemedicine, this process allows them to continue to test and monitor that the injured worker is adhering to their treatment program and not taking unknown medications or illicit drugs.

"Our clients expect us to engage clinicians and monitor adherence to treatment plans using drug testing," said Tara Escobio, vice president of workers' compensation for Cordant. "The remote option to observe the collection via video has been widely embraced by our clients and the clinicians treating the injured workers."

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions®, cordantsolutions.com, provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tiffany Tuetken

303-570-4585

[email protected]

Related Images

cordant-health-solutions.jpg

Cordant Health Solutions

SOURCE Cordant Health Solutions