Cordant Health Solutions Earns High Net Promoter Score of 85 From Patients in Managed Pharmacy Program

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in addiction treatment programs, announced that it earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85 among patients in its managed pharmacy program. The score is considered "world-class" based on global NPS standards.

The score resulted from a voluntary survey conducted May through September 2020 of 737 patients being treated for opioid use disorder (OUD) with buprenorphine, a medication prescribed for the treatment of OUD, and who participate in Cordant's managed pharmacy program.

"We are very proud of the high score we achieved but, more so, it shows how strongly patients appreciate a pharmacy program like Cordant's that helps them stay adherent to their treatment program and offers a convenient and judgment-free way to receive medication," said Sue Sommer, CEO and president of Cordant.

For patients receiving medication-assisted treatment, obtaining the medication they need to help them stay on the road to recovery is often difficult because many pharmacies do not sufficiently stock the medication. Patients in Cordant's program receive buprenorphine at the time of their treatment appointment at the clinic, or for those using telemedicine, it is delivered to their home, reducing the time, frustration and stigma felt filling prescriptions at retail pharmacies.

"During the pandemic, there has been an almost 18% increase in reported overdoses nationally compared to last year due in part to social distancing and self-isolation," said Sommer. "Now, more than ever, patients need a pharmacy program like Cordant's to help keep them safe and adhering to their treatment program."

Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a cross-industry metric used to measure customer loyalty and business performance. Scores are derived by asking customers their likelihood to recommend a company or service to friends or colleagues on a scale of 0 (not at all likely) to 10 (very likely), and then calculating the difference between the percentage of those who answered 9 and 10 (known as "promoters") from those who answered 0 through 6 ("detractors"). Scores above 75 are considered "world-class loyalty."

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

