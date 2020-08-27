Cordant Health Solutions Welcomes Regina Morano as Chief Regulatory and Compliance Officer

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, announced that Regina G. Morano, J.D., C.H.C., recently joined Cordant as its chief regulatory and compliance officer.

As a highly regarded healthcare attorney and compliance executive, Morano brings more than two decades of legislative, regulatory, and legal experience. She began her healthcare career as a Jesuit volunteer and founding staff member of Baltimore's Health Care for the Homeless Program. As a former ethics officer for the state of New York, she has worked closely with government officials at both the state and federal levels.

"We are very pleased to welcome Regina to our Cordant team and look forward to her expertise in navigating the challenges of today's regulatory landscape," said Sue Sommer, president and CEO of Cordant. "Compliance is one of our core values and Regina will help us strengthen our commitment to it."

Morano has led regulatory compliance programs for several healthcare portfolio companies, including the nation's premier medication monitoring laboratory, and the nation's largest interventional pain practice. She also served as chief legal and compliance officer for the University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, vice president and general counsel for UR/Thompson Health, and lead regulatory and compliance counsel for New York's largest not-for-profit BlueCross BlueShield plan. She was recently affiliated with a Washington, D.C., law firm specializing in healthcare regulatory matters.

"The opportunity to lead regulatory affairs and compliance for Cordant is a chance for me to lend critical support to innovative solutions for some of the nation's most pressing public health concerns," said Morano.

Morano earned her juris doctor with honors from Albany Law School of Union University and was appointed to the board of trustees upon graduation. She also holds a B.A. in political science from LeMoyne College, where she currently serves on the board of trustees.

Certified in healthcare compliance, Morano is a frequent presenter on compliance and ethics issues for the Healthcare Compliance Association and the American Health Lawyers Association.

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tiffany Tuetken

303-570-4585

Related Images

cordant-health-solutions.jpg

Cordant Health Solutions

SOURCE Cordant Health Solutions