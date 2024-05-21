Cordatus Capital Announces Partnership With B&J Welding Supply

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordatus Capital ("Cordatus") is pleased to announce its recently completed investment in B&J Welding Supply. B&J Welding Supply is the leading independent packaged gas distributor in West Texas. B&J Welding Supply has distinguished itself through its best-in-class customer service and operations since 1977. B&J Welding Supply is positioned as a trusted supplier of industrial gases and propane to the industrial, energy, agricultural and medical end markets.

Cordatus is excited to partner with Jason Jones and the B&J Welding Supply team in the joint effort to pursue geographic expansion and growth across product offerings. Mr. Jones will stay in place as CEO, board member and shareholder.

In conjunction with the partnership with B&J Welding Supply, Cordatus formed American Gas Group to specifically pursue further acquisition opportunities across the packaged gas industry. American Gas Group seeks to partner with best-in-class independent packaged gas distributors with the goal of preserving the independent mindset, entrepreneurial spirit and family legacy commonly found in the packaged gas industry. Robert S. "Robby" Smith has joined American Gas Group as the President of Acquisitions and Business Development. Smith started his career in the packaged gas industry, guiding his family's business, Bob Smith Gas Products, to a successful sale to Praxair. Having firsthand experience, Smith understands the challenges and decisions that family-owned packaged gas distributors face. The team is excited to craft tailored solutions for independent packaged gas distributors.

B&J Welding Supply's CEO, Jason Jones, commented, "locally owned and personalized service is increasingly rare. B&J Welding Supply is setting a new standard by putting the customer at the heart of everything we do. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for exceeding expectations, B&J Welding Supply is proud to partner with Cordatus in its latest initiative aimed at expanding to new markets and elevating the customer experience to new heights. We understand that every customer is different, and that's why we take the time to listen and truly understand their needs. By focusing on personalized service, we're able to build stronger relationships and deliver exceptional results that keep our customers coming back time and time again."

Kevin Lippincott, Partner at Cordatus, stated, "B&J Welding Supply has differentiated itself with exceptional customer service, product quality and industry relationships. We are excited to partner with Jason and the exceptionally strong team at B&J Welding Supply to support its next phase of growth."

About B&J Welding Supply

Founded in 1977 by Bob Jones in Lamesa, TX, and now headquartered in Lubbock, TX, B&J Welding Supply is the leading independent packaged gas distributor in West Texas with six locations in the area. B&J Welding Supply provides industrial and medical gases, propane, specialty chemicals and welding supplies to customers across end markets. B&J Welding Supply continues to adapt to the ever-changing market and customer demands while providing customers with innovative experiences while remaining committed to maintaining the personalized touch and attention to detail that customers have grown to expect.

About Cordatus Capital

Founded in 2012, Cordatus Capital is a private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. Cordatus is a flexible capital provider focused on – but not limited to – control equity investments in lower-middle market companies. Cordatus typically invests alongside great management teams in cash flowing businesses with $25-$150 million of revenue and has invested across various industries. Cordatus is currently specifically targeting add-on opportunities in food co-packing, construction materials and packaged gas distribution. For further information visit https://cordatuscapital.com/.

