Cordatus Capital Announces Red Dot Acquisition of ETAS

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordatus Capital ("Cordatus") and Red Dot Buildings ("Red Dot") are pleased to announce the acquisition of East Texas Architectural Sheetmetal ("ETAS"). Based in Mineola, TX, ETAS manufactures metal building components, including purlins, roof and wall panels, and trim, complementing Red Dot's expertise in designing, fabricating, and erecting pre-engineered metal building systems across the southern United States. Founded by Brian Steck in 2005, ETAS has grown into a regional industry leader through sustained investment in a world-class manufacturing facility, expanded production and logistics capacity, and a highly skilled workforce.

Cordatus and Red Dot are excited to partner with the ETAS management team to accelerate our shared vision for growth. This acquisition unites Red Dot's market presence with ETAS' specialized expertise, creating a fully integrated platform. Together, we will leverage enhanced manufacturing capabilities and a broader product suite to better serve our customers, enter new markets, and achieve sustainable, long-term scale as a combined force.

Brian Steck said, "Having the opportunity to found and own ETAS for twenty years has been a true honor for me and my family. I am confident that ETAS has found the right partners with Red Dot and Cordatus. I believe the Company is well positioned to expand its product offerings and continue the service to which our customers have become accustomed. A major part of ETAS' culture and success has been a focus on excellent customer service. I am certain that those high levels of service will continue with the ETAS management team and under Red Dot's ownership."

"We are thrilled to welcome ETAS into the platform," said Kevin Lippincott, Partner at Cordatus Capital. "Red Dot has built a differentiated business by combining sophisticated engineering, disciplined execution, and a customer-first mindset in an industry where complexity matters. ETAS meaningfully strengthens that platform by bringing critical component manufacturing in-house, improving speed, quality control, and cost certainty. Just as importantly, both businesses share a culture rooted in craftsmanship, accountability, and long-term thinking. We believe this partnership creates a compelling foundation for continued organic growth and strategic expansion."

"Our leadership team is grateful for the opportunity to add ETAS to the Red Dot platform. ETAS has built a well-deserved reputation for combining manufacturing excellence with an unrelenting commitment to treat each customer as special – an organizational focus that aligns squarely with Red Dot's values and long-term strategy. As a long-standing customer, Red Dot has experienced ETAS' impressive product quality and execution firsthand. We are excited to deepen this relationship by bringing our teams together under a single, integrated platform," said Red Dot CEO Ted Bush.

Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor to Cordatus. Boyar Miller served as legal advisor to ETAS.

About Red Dot Buildings

Founded by the Bush family in 1963 and based in Athens, TX, Red Dot is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer, and installer of complex metal building systems. Red Dot distinguishes itself within the industry by specializing in highly technical steel structures. Servicing customers across the southern United States, Red Dot operates in end markets including Sports and Athletics, Commercial, Government, Worship, and Education. Red Dot continues to expand its capabilities through investment in cutting-edge manufacturing equipment, best-in-class design and detailing technology, and innovative incentive offerings for Red Dot team members.

About ETAS

Founded by Brian Steck in 2005, ETAS has grown into a regional industry leader in the manufacturing of metal building components. The Company has developed a world-class manufacturing facility and processes, a highly skilled workforce, and a reputation for outstanding customer service. ETAS serves a broad base of clients, including general contractors, erectors, brokers, and building manufacturers.

About Cordatus Capital

Founded in 2012, Cordatus Capital is a private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. Cordatus is a flexible capital provider focused on – but not limited to – control equity investments in lower-middle market companies. Cordatus typically invests alongside great management teams in cash flowing businesses with $25-$250 million of revenue and has invested across various industries. Currently, Cordatus is specifically targeting add-on opportunities in food co-packing, construction materials, packaged gas distribution, metal building manufacturers, and metal component suppliers. For further information visit https://cordatuscapital.com/ .

