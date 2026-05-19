Cordea Consulting Names Cayse Llorens President & Chief Growth Officer

Healthcare technology firm expands leadership to support growth across hospitals, health systems, DSOs, and multi-site providers

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordea Consulting, a healthcare technology and transformation firm, today announced that Cayse Llorens has joined the company as President & Chief Growth Officer.

In this role, Llorens will lead revenue growth, strategic partnerships, client development, and market expansion. He will report to Jen Jones, Founder and CEO of Cordea Consulting.

Cayse Llorens, President & Chief Growth Officer of Cordea Consulting. Llorens will lead growth, strategic partnerships, client development, and market expansion for the healthcare technology and transformation firm serving hospitals, health systems, DSOs, ASCs, and multi-site providers.

Cordea helps healthcare organizations make technology work for patients, clinicians, and the bottom line. The firm partners with hospitals, health systems, dental service organizations, and other multi-site providers to align EHR, cloud, AI, workflow, and change management around measurable clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

"Cordea has always been focused on practical results," said Jones. "Our clients need technology that improves access, reduces friction for clinicians, strengthens operations, and proves ROI. Cayse brings the operator, technology, and growth experience to help us bring that work to more healthcare organizations without losing the hands-on delivery model that makes Cordea trusted."

Llorens brings experience across healthcare technology, software, operations, investing, and executive leadership. His background includes operating, advisory, and investment work with healthcare and technology companies, including investor-backed growth businesses and strategic transactions across software, healthcare, logistics, and benefits technology.

"Cordea is the kind of firm healthcare leaders need right now," said Llorens. "The team understands healthcare from the inside. They know how to connect strategy to workflow, technology to adoption, and investment to measurable return. My job is to help more organizations access that capability and keep every engagement tied to results that matter."

The appointment supports Cordea's continued growth across hospitals, health systems, DSOs, ASCs, imaging groups, and other healthcare organizations seeking practical transformation. The firm will continue investing in healthcare technology strategy, EHR optimization, cloud transformation, AI-enabled operations, patient access, revenue cycle, and change management.

About Cordea Consulting

Founded in 2008, Cordea Consulting helps healthcare organizations make technology work for patients, clinicians, and the bottom line. Cordea partners with hospitals, health systems, dental service organizations, and other multi-site providers to simplify complex technology, improve operations, support adoption, and deliver measurable ROI.

Learn more at cordeaconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Scott Reese

COO, Cordea Consulting

[email protected]

(866) 949-3621

SOURCE Cordea Consulting LLC