Cordelia's Midwest Nice Team Introduces ROSY: An Open-Fire Dining Experience in Cleveland's Hingetown

James Beard-Nominated Chef Vinnie Cimino Debuts Sister Restaurant Featuring Ancestral European Cuisine and Hyper-Seasonal Menus

CLEVELAND, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Watts and two-time James Beard-nominated Chef Vinnie Cimino, the team behind acclaimed Cordelia, are bringing a new food adventure to Hingetown with the opening of ROSY, an inviting open-fire restaurant celebrating Ancestral European flavors and local terroir. ROSY will open late January 2026.

Named for both its founders and their optimistic outlook on hospitality, ROSY offers a dining experience designed to be different every time. The restaurant will feature an evolving communal menu with shareable fire-cooked dishes alongside a rotating selection of à la carte plates - all centered around hyper-seasonal ingredients sourced within a 200-mile radius.

"ROSY is our outlook on life, the lens we choose through which to live and operate," says co-founder Andrew Watts. "This is our expression of a neighborhood party around open fire, where the food and company is equally exciting.

A Menu Built Around Fire and Season

ROSY's communal menu presents four waves of food (including dessert) centered around protein—animal or plant—designed for sharing. Guests can also expect a collection of quick-moving, hyper-seasonal plates that change when supplies run out and new inspiration arrives.

Drawing inspiration from coastal dishes of the Istrian peninsula along the Adriatic Sea—touching Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia—Chef Cimino's Ancestral European cuisine pays homage to deeper layers of Cleveland's melting pot origins while showcasing the best of what's available from local farms and producers. Think Celery: preserved lemon, mint, green chili ricotta; Olives, Peppers and Anchovies; Cotechino: bravado, mayo, lemon; Pork Neck: sage, brown butter, guanciale; Monkfish: paprika, tomato, dates, citronette; and Bread & Butter Soft Serve.

"The opportunity to cook with open fire allows us to explore these old-world dishes and techniques in a completely fresh way," says Cimino, a 2025 Food + Wine Best New Chef honoree. "You'll truly taste where you are—our region, our season, our moment—through the best local ingredients that also connect to something timeless."

Midwest Nice Hospitality, Reimagined

True to the team's reputation, ROSY promises the same consistent high level of hospitality and fresh, quality ingredients that has defined Cordelia. The roughly 50-seat venue features custom built communal seating options by local partner, Shred & Co., designed to foster connection—whether guests arrive with friends or come to make new ones.

Beyond bringing adventurous flavors to Ohio City's Hingetown, ROSY's mission extends to offering new opportunities for their passionate and aspiring team, deepening relationships with partners and purveyors, and shining a light on local-region ingredients, cuisine, and culture.

"This is about giving more to our town and providing more opportunities to our team and folks in Cleveland," adds Watts. "We are excited to be in this neighborhood - amongst friends, restaurants, beautiful architecture and the West Side Market, the center of it all. ROSY will bring people together in new ways and keeps us honest on our promise to Cleveland and better hospitality."

About: ROSY is an open-fire restaurant in Cleveland's Hingetown neighborhood from the Midwest Nice team behind Cordelia. Featuring Ancestral European cuisine, and ingredients sourced within a 200-mile radius, ROSY offers a community-forward dining experience centered around shared discovery and connection.

About the Founders: Chef Vinnie Cimino is a two-time James Beard Award nominee and Food + Wine Best New Chef known for his ingredient-driven approach and dedication to local terroir. Andrew Watts co-founded the Midwest Nice Hospitality group with a commitment to authentic service and community building. Together, they operate Cordelia and ROSY in Cleveland, Ohio.

Info: Rosy 2912 Church Avenue, Cleveland Ohio 44113

www.rosy.restaurant | @rosy.restaurant

Contact Elaine LaPersonerie | Wink PR [email protected] | 917 930 4080

