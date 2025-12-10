Cordell & Cordell Offers Free Estate Planning Consultations Through December 31, 2025

With research showing the majority of Americans have no formal estate plan in place, the law firm is seeking to address an essential gap in preparedness

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority of Americans are unprepared for life's unexpected turns. Recent research shows that only 24% of American adults currently have a will, leaving the vast majority unprepared for any unexpected illness, incapacity, or loss.¹ This lack of preparation can create confusion, stress, and additional financial burdens for families when critical decisions need to be made.

Cordell & Cordell, the nation's largest family law firm, recently expanded their practice to include Estate Planning. Cordell & Cordell's goal is to help individuals and families understand their options and take the first step toward protecting what matters most. This is why the firm is offering a free estate planning consultation through December 31, 2025, to all Americans.

"Estate planning isn't just for the older Americans or the wealthy, it's essential for anyone who wants to safeguard their family's future. It can be designed to protect both children's rights and spousal rights, or both. Estate planning can also save the time and expense of probate court and protect your estate from potential tax implications," said Joseph Breda, CEO of Cordell & Cordell. "Too many Americans simply don't know where to start. We are here to change that."

Without a will, trust, or healthcare directive, families face uncertainty, probate court, or unnecessary taxes, adding stress during already difficult times. Cordell & Cordell's free consultation provides clear, accessible guidance and answers to common questions like:

What benefits do a will and trust provide for my family?

What immediate steps can I take to protect my family?

Who will take care of things if something unexpected happens tomorrow?

If I have children, who becomes their guardian and who controls their money?

"Life moves fast and we all need to be prepared for changes and unknowns. An estate plan is the fundamental structure to ensure that you and your family's wishes are carried out legally," said Chris X. Moloney, Chief Marketing Officer at Cordell & Cordell. "We are here to educate individuals on how to protect the people who are most important to them."

Cordell & Cordell's estate planning services include Wills and Trusts, Powers of Attorney, Healthcare Directives, and Asset Protection Strategies. Those who schedule by December 31, 2025, will receive:

One-hour free consultation with an experienced estate planning attorney

Personalized guidance on building a plan that fits your family's needs

Cordell & Cordell's process goes beyond traditional approaches by including a dedicated attorney-led meeting where attorneys walk clients step-by-step through their options. This guided approach empowers families to make informed decisions with confidence.

As families come together during the holiday, many find it to be an appropriate moment to discuss important decisions related to wills, trusts, care planning, and long-term security. To schedule a free consultation and connect with the firm's estate planning team call: 833-825-4388.

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States,* with over 200 attorneys serving more than 100,000 clients, across 35 states for over the last 35 years. Clients hire Cordell & Cordell because the firm is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of our clients in the toughest family law matters. For more on Cordell & Cordell, visit: cordellcordell.com.

