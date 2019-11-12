Cordia Accelerates Growth and Hires Business Development Director, Russell Waldman

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia, a leading professional services firm providing outsourced accounting, technology consulting, business advisory services, technical accounting, and recruiting & staffing services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its business development team. Cordia welcomes Russell Waldman to the position of Business Development Director. Read about Russell at www.cordiapartners.com/company/leadership/russell-waldman/.

"Instrumental to the continued growth of Cordia is the addition of business development executives like Russell. His expertise in enterprise level software to support our growing technology solutions and his extensive network in the government contracting and commercial industries, make Russell an essential asset to the Cordia team," stated Traci Shepps, Senior Partner.

"Russell brings more than 25 years of sales experience working with multiple software companies. We are confident that his strong track record in selling into multiple markets and in achieving the No. 1 Performer status in prior roles, will help Cordia to further expand its footprint in the Washington, DC area and across the country," said Mitch Weintraub, Managing Partner.

Russell said, "I am thrilled to join Cordia, and more specifically, a professional services firm that has a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service across its accounting, systems, and workforce solutions. Cordia's commitment to understand its clients and to deliver what is right for the customer, will allow me to bring this commitment and experience to a wider audience."

Cordia is a professional services company with a robust platform designed to support organizations through every stage of business growth. We are a leading provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, executive search, recruiting & staffing, and technical accounting services in the Washington, DC region. Our experts have more than 20 years of deep accounting, technology, compliance, and recruiting expertise enabling us to support businesses in various industries, including; government contracting, not-for-profit, commercial, technology, professional services, hospitality, real estate, and more. Explore the Cordia platform of services at www.cordia-us.com.

