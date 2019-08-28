Cordia Announces Peter O'Rourke as New Executive Director of Business Development

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia announced today that it has appointed Peter O'Rourke to the role of Executive Director of Business Development to help expand its regional operations throughout the Washington, DC area. In this role, Peter will focus on new customer acquisition, working with each of Cordia's portfolio of companies: Cordia Partners, Cordia Resources, and Cordia Technical Accounting. Learn more at www.cordia-us.com.

"Peter brings more than 25 years of sales experience and a proven record in working with company leaders, attorneys, accountants, and investment bankers. Having performed as Vice President of Sales at Bowne & Co. and Managing Director at Donnelley Financial Solutions, he is well suited to help Cordia continue to expand its regional operations program. Peter's leadership in generating revenue and his extensive network of contacts, will be beneficial to Cordia's growth and success, said Joseph F. Greeves, Managing Partner, Cordia. Read about Peter at https://cordiaresources.com/company/our-team/

"Joining Cordia at a time when they are experiencing tremendous growth, is extremely exciting. The recent launch of Cordia Technical Accounting as an addition to Cordia's multiple service offerings, allows me to offer an even broader services solution to my vast network. From technical accounting, recruiting and staffing, to consulting and outsourced accounting, we are well positioned to help our clients succeed," shared Peter O'Rourke.

"I welcome Peter's extensive experience and contributions to driving business. He will be a strong addition to our senior business development team to help us continue to capture market share in MD, VA, and DC," said Dana Fisher, Business Development Partner

About Cordia's Companies

Cordia Partner & Resources is a leading provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, executive search, and recruiting & staffing services in the DMV area. Our experts have deep accounting, finance, contracts, human resources, and recruiting expertise enabling us to support business growth across various industries including, commercial, not-for-profit, government contracting, and more. Learn more about Cordia's businesses at www.cordia-us.com.

Cordia Technical Accounting (CTA) is a professional services firm that addresses critical technical accounting and finance issues at cost-effective rates. Staffed with highly experienced professionals, we solve complex challenges in finance and accounting including, but not limited to, IPO transactions, M&A, and private equity services. www.cordiatas.com

Media Contact:

Veronica Vannoy

Director of Marketing & Communications, Cordia

8330 Boone Boulevard, Suite 350

Vienna, VA 22182

703-962-9575

vvannoy@cordiapartners.com

SOURCE Cordia

Related Links

https://www.cordia-us.com

