Cordia Awarded Prestigious Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

Cordia was selected as one of only 15 companies in the United States to receive this prestigious award in 2024, standing out among 1,758 nominations from across the nation. Since the inception of the Employer Support Freedom Award in 1996, only 355 employers have been bestowed with this honor, underscoring the rarity and significance of this recognition.

The award was formally presented to Cordia on August 22nd at a ceremony held at the Pentagon.

Cordia's nomination for this esteemed award was spearheaded by TSgt Alec Londino, Cordia's Health and Safety Manager, who commended the company's unwavering support during his most recent deployment to the Pacific, as well as his ongoing military obligations. "Anytime I've been required to take time off for military obligations, Cordia ensures it's a seamless transition where I can focus on the mission," Londino stated. "They offer a generous military leave program that includes unaffected benefits, uninterrupted PTO accrual, and pay matching."

As an organization that prides itself on delivering reliable and dedicated energy solutions to a diverse range of customers, including downtown districts, universities, hospitals, sports arenas, and convention centers across 13 assets in 9 states, Cordia's commitment to supporting its employees mirrors its commitment to operational excellence.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award," said Earl Collins, CEO at Cordia. "At Cordia, we recognize the immense value that our employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve bring to our organization and our country. We are committed to supporting them in every way possible, and this award is a testament to that dedication."

Cordia's recognition as a Freedom Award recipient reinforces its standing as not only a leader in the energy sector but also as a model employer that values and supports the unique contributions of its military-connected employees.

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

Cordia Media Contact:

Jenny Disbrow

External Communications Manager

480.209.9727

[email protected]

SOURCE Cordia