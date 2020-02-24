Cordia Corporation Plans To Acquire Blind Pig Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Corporation (OTCM: CORG) today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire The Blind Pig LLC which owns the Blind Pig Restaurant (www.theblindpiglv.com) in Las Vegas.

The Blind Pig is a popular dining destination located at 4515 Dean Martin Drive across from the Las Vegas Strip and approximately one mile from the new Las Vegas Raiders Stadium. The menu consists of classic American fare in a comfortable and fun environment.

Las Vegas attracted over 42,000,000 visitors in 2019 many of them staying within walking distance of the Blind Pig. Additionally, Allegiant Stadium is on the same street as the new Cordia acquisition and is expected to host 65,000 spectators for the NFL as well as bowl games, concerts, and other major events.

Since its opening in 2014, the Blind Pig has served celebrities, catered political lunches and is a regular spot for notable locals. It is a favorite with the mixed martial arts community. Most recently, Dana White of UFC fame hosted one of his 12 Days of Christmas there.

"We look forward to integrating the Blind Pig into our growth as a public company. We believe it will be the foundation in the Las Vegas market for our branded virtual restaurants, delivery business and will remain as a premiere dine in location," said Peter Klamka, CEO of Cordia Corporation.

The Blind Pig LLC is owned by a limited liability company that is controlled and managed by Peter Klamka who is also the CEO of Cordia Corporation. The acquisition is subject to customary due diligence and various assignments. The transaction is expected to close within 45 days.

About Cordia

Cordia Corp is an owner, investor and innovator in hospitality and restaurants. Our focus is on the emerging field ghost kitchens, virtual restaurants and cannabis infused dining.

