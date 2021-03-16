Cordia Resources Accelerates Growth with Launch of IT Recruiting & Staffing Practice and Hires Craig Savarick as Managing Director

VIENNA, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Resources, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services in the Greater Washington region, is accelerating its growth by launching an Information Technology Staffing Practice and hiring Craig Savarick to lead this new initiative. Mr. Savarick is a successful executive with more than 20 years of experience in business development, recruiting, and service delivery. The addition of IT staffing to Cordia's capabilities in accounting, finance, human resources, and other practice areas, positions the firm for even stronger growth in 2021.

"As our technology and government contracting customers' needs expand, Cordia Resources continues to evolve our capabilities to meet these requirements. Expanding our services to include IT staffing has been in our growth plan. Now that Craig Savarick has joined us as Managing Director of the IT Practice, we anticipate rapid and scalable growth," said Joseph Greeves, Managing Partner.

"I am beyond excited to join Cordia Resources. I've had the pleasure to work with a few of its leaders in my tenure in the IT recruiting and staffing industry. Cordia has a great reputation for delivering excellence and gaining the trust of its clients and consultants. Expanding our services to support our clients' informational technology needs is a natural extension of Cordia's current staffing solutions," shared Craig Savarick.

"Craig Savarick is an outstanding addition to our team. He brings a deep blend of recruiting and staffing experience with sales and operations success. As Cordia continues its focus on expansion of services and delivery of high-quality solutions, Craig's strategic leadership skills will help us accelerate our growth," said Don Olinger, Co-Managing Partner.

Cordia Resources is a leading Washington, DC Metro area firm offering recruiting and staffing, and executive search services in accounting, finance, human resources, information technology, contracts administration and operational support. Our expert recruiting and staffing solutions support business growth in commercial markets, including government contracting, technology, hospitality, real estate, and more. Visit www.cordiaresources.com.

