Cordia Resources Continues to Grow its Senior Management Consulting Practice

VIENNA, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Resources, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services throughout the Greater Washington region, is expanding the growth of its Senior Management Consulting practice by adding Dale Grossman as Senior Director to our team. Mr. Grossman is a successful accounting & finance expert with more than 35 years of experience leading accounting and finance teams and helping corporations improve their operations. His background working with Big 4 CPA firms, clients in the telecom and technology industries, with commercial enterprises and government contractors, positions Cordia to further expand its management consulting practice in 2021.

"Dale is an outstanding addition to our senior management practice, as he brings a deep blend of accounting and finance experience coupled with team leadership experience. He will be instrumental in working with clients to identify the resources they need to create an ideal financial environment, while helping us increase brand awareness and accelerate growth within this practice," said Mike McCoy, Partner.

"After more than 35 years spent leading financial teams and directing accounting functions for companies at all stages of growth, I am looking forward to adding business value by managing client relationships and delivering the best resources to perform higher-level accounting and strategic financial work," shared Dale Grossman.

"Cordia Resources is continuing its growth strategy and business momentum by hiring talented professionals like Dale Grossman. The diversity of his skill set is a perfect addition to the team and will ensure we deliver stronger and tailored management consulting solutions to our clients," said Joseph Greeves, Managing Partner.

About Cordia Resources

Cordia Resources is a leading provider of professional recruiting and staffing, technical accounting, and executive search services in accounting, finance, human resources, information technology, contracts administration and operational support in the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan area. Our expert recruiting and staffing solutions help us support our client's business growth in commercial markets, including government contracting, technology, nonprofit, real estate, hospitality and more. Visit www.cordiaresources.com.

