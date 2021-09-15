Cordial Appoints Carrie Parker as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Parker brings a rich B2B marketing background to Cordial, spanning brand building, demand generation, and strategy as well as a track record of scaling marketing operations. Prior to joining the company, Parker held marketing leadership roles at Vericast, leading Valassis' marketing, engaging brands in industries ranging from retail to CPG. Before that, Parker held leadership roles at Kantar and at American Express where she led digital marketing and brand experiences for the company's business-focused division and guided the strategy and execution for the award-winning OPEN Forum content platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carrie to our executive team, as we continue to execute on our vision of transforming cross-channel marketing and focus on driving exceptional experiences and outcomes for our clients," said Jeremy Swift, co-founder and CEO of Cordial. "Carrie is a proven leader and rare marketing talent. Combined with our strong platform and product roadmap, we are poised to further bolster Cordial's reputation and recognition as the most innovative platform in the marketplace."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Cordial, including becoming the first cross-channel marketing platform in the Digital Customer Experience category available in the Amazon Web Services Marketplace . It also reflects the continued build out of the company's leadership team and its ability to attract top talent with prior experience scaling growth in the marketing technology space, with the recent appointment of Rachel Bergman as the company's first chief revenue officer .

"At its core, Cordial helps brands create more meaningful, personalized experiences with their customers. Cordial's platform and mission are both grounded in a commitment to creating authentic connections, which is really special," said Parker. "Cordial is also at a critical inflection point in its growth, and I am thrilled to be joining this stellar team to accelerate our momentum and introduce many more businesses to Cordial and our next generation approach to cross-channel engagement."

