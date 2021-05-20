Cordial Appoints Rachel Bergman as Chief Revenue Officer

Bergman is a seasoned go-to-market executive with a proven track record building high-performing teams in the digital marketing industry. Prior to joining Cordial, Bergman held executive management roles at Harland Clarke and Persado, and before that, served as General Manager of Experian CheetahMail, where over the course of a decade, she held full P&L responsibility, led a global team of over 650 employees, and played an instrumental role in driving revenue growth from $10 million to over $200 million. During her tenure at CheetahMail, Bergman also served on the executive team during the sale of the company to database marketing giant Experian in 2004.

"I'm incredibly excited about the addition of Rachel to our team, and what this means as we usher in the next phase of growth for the company," said Jeremy Swift, Co-founder and CEO of Cordial. "Rachel owns the client experience from the day we introduce ourselves and throughout their journey with Cordial. She is a truly world-class caliber business executive, and will be a catalyst for driving revenue, providing exceptional service, and delivering incredible outcomes for our clients."

"It's a privilege to join Cordial, especially at this time. The space is ripe for another phase of disruption, and Cordial's highly differentiated technology and its ability to solve complex challenges for retailers of all sizes is perfectly suited to take advantage of that," said Bergman. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to interact with clients every day where I learn about new ways we're empowering them to accelerate revenue acquisition, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and reach new levels of loyalty—in a manner that is faster and more effective than ever before."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Cordial in recent months, including its breakthrough recognition by Forrester Research as a Strong Performer in the firm's most recent Wave(™) evaluation of Email Marketing Service Providers, where the company received the highest scores possible across the criteria of Vision, Commercial Model, Campaign Orchestration, Personalization & Optimization, Implementation Services, and Strategy & Analytics Services.

Cordial is the intelligent cross-channel marketing platform for customer-obsessed retail brands like Revolve, 1-800 Contacts, Backcountry, and Eddie Bauer. Cordial enables these organizations to achieve a new level of customer intimacy and loyalty and revenue by optimizing the key touchpoints of their cross-channel experiences with their consumers. For more information on Cordial, visit cordial.com.

