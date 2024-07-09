Cordial Drink Market size is set to grow by USD 230.3 million from 2024-2028, Consumer preference for cordials over alcoholic and carbonated beverages to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A cordial beverage is a non-alcoholic concentrated syrup made from fruits, herbs, or flowers, typically mixed with water to create a refreshing drink. The global cordial drink market is poised to grow significantly, driven by consumer preferences shifting towards healthier, clean-labeled options over alcoholic and carbonated drinks. Despite challenges like low demand for sweetened varieties, key players like Asahi Beverages, Britvic plc, and The Coca-Cola Co. are innovating to meet evolving consumer tastes and preferences, ensuring growth in this segment.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cordial drink market is witnessing a rise in demand for clean-labeled cordials. Consumers prefer cordials with clear labeling, providing information about natural and organic ingredients, free from artificial colors, flavors, and additives. This trend is driven by increasing consumer awareness towards health and ethics. Regulations in regions like Europe and the US mandate comprehensive labeling, enabling consumers to make informed decisions. Vendors, such as SHS Drinks, are responding by offering naturally derived cordials to strengthen their market presence and cater to consumer preferences. The FDA's regulations in the US further emphasize the importance of clear labeling. The global cordial drink market is expected to grow as consumers continue to prioritize naturally derived ingredients and transparency in labeling.

The cordial drink market is experiencing significant trends due to increasing health concerns. Consumers are shifting towards non-carbonated, clean-labeled cordials with natural ingredients like fruit juice, vegetable extracts, herbs, and spices. Obesity and diabetes have fueled demand for sugar substitutes and water-based cordials. Plastic bottles are being replaced with recyclable and aseptic packaging. Preservative-free cordials and concentrates are popular, with added sugar and artificial colors on the decline. The foodservice sector and departmental stores remain key distribution channels, while online retail sources offer novel non-alcoholic beverages. Customized, adjustable, and refreshing options are in demand, with citrus fruits, berries, tropical fruits, and botanical infusions providing a burst of flavor. Versatile cordials can be mixed and diluted to create customized drink options. Essence and flavor extracts offer sweetness without added sugar.

Market Challenges

The global cordial drink market may experience a decline during the forecast period due to increasing health consciousness and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Consumers are becoming more cautious about their sugar intake, as high blood sugar levels can lead to detrimental health effects. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of adults living with diabetes is projected to rise to 783 million by 2045. In the US, the adult obesity rate reached 42.4% in 2019, with the country grappling with an obesity crisis. Obesity is linked to numerous health issues, including diabetes. The added sugar in cordials can contribute to these health concerns, potentially hindering market growth.

The cordial drink market faces several challenges in catering to health-conscious individuals. Antioxidants and phytonutrients are essential for consumers, making it crucial for cordial beverage companies to source natural ingredients. Refreshing taste experiences are a must, but lower sugar content is also a priority. Standalone beverages, functional beverages, and both fruit and vegetable cordials are popular choices. Plant-based diets and organic certification are trending, leading to a demand for organic cordial drink products. Environment-friendly practices, such as using recycled PET bottles, are necessary to appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Functional beverages, including squash drinks, offer nutritional benefits, making them a guilt-free indulgence. Premium and indulgent beverages, as well as those with a culinary heritage, also have a place in the market. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of reducing sugar intake and promoting clean label products to combat lifestyle disorders. Conventional cordial beverages may face resistance due to synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms. The orthodontic consumables market and non-alcoholic beverages are significant sectors. Alcohol and infectious diseases are not concerns for cordial drinks, but they must still adhere to regulations and certifications.

Segment Overview

This cordial drink market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Packaging 1.1 PET bottles

1.2 Glass bottles

1.3 Aluminium cans

1.4 Others Geography 2.1 Europe

2.2 North America

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 PET bottles- The PET bottles segment is a significant contributor to the global cordial drink market's growth. Driven by the rising consumption of cordials and other beverages, the increasing preference for premium packaging, and the need for convenient packaging solutions, the segment is expected to expand during the forecast period. PET bottles offer several advantages, including durability, lightweight nature, recyclability, transparency, and brand differentiation. Their ability to preserve the drink's flavor and extend its shelf life by acting as a barrier against carbon dioxide and oxygen is another key factor driving their popularity. Available in various sizes from 250 ml to 2 liters, PET bottles cater to diverse consumption needs. Their cost-effectiveness and ease of use further make them a preferred choice in the global cordial drink market.

Research Analysis

The cordial drink market encompasses a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages, including squash drinks, fruit cordial, vegetable cordial, and fruit juice cordial. These beverages are made by mixing a concentrated syrup or essence with water. Squash drinks are popular choices, often made from fruit juice, vegetable extracts, herbs, and spices. Fruit cordials can be made from various fruits, while vegetable cordials may include beetroot, carrot, or other vegetable extracts. Sugar and sugar substitutes are commonly used in cordial production, but water is also a key ingredient. The market for cordial beverages includes non-carbonated beverages, such as non-alcoholic soft drinks and ready-to-drink beverages. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of consuming these beverages in moderation, as excessive sugar intake can contribute to health issues, including obesity and tooth decay. The cordial drink market continues to evolve, with new flavors and innovative ingredients, such as herbs and spices, being introduced regularly.

Market Research Overview

The cordial drink market encompasses a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages, including squash drinks, fruit cordials, vegetable cordials, and fruit juice cordials. These beverages offer consumers a refreshing, versatile, and customizable drinking experience. The market includes various types of fruits, herbs, flowers, and spices used as flavoring agents. The World Health Organization emphasizes the importance of reducing sugar intake to combat lifestyle disorders such as obesity and diabetes. As a result, there is a growing demand for clean-labeled cordials and sugar substitutes. Recycled PET and aseptic packaging are also gaining popularity due to environmental concerns. Consumers are increasingly seeking novel non-alcoholic beverages, and the market offers a burst of flavor through citrus fruits, berries, tropical fruits, botanical infusions, and more. Ready-to-drink beverages and diluted cordials are convenient options for consumers, while customized drink options cater to individual preferences. The foodservice sector and online retail sources are significant channels for cordial drink sales. Consumers can also find these beverages in department stores and specialty stores. Mixology and cocktail culture have led to the creation of flavoring agents for cocktails and mocktails, as well as for use in desserts and other culinary applications. The cordial drink market is adjustable and mixable, offering depth and complexity to suit various consumer preferences. Consumers can explore different flavor profiles, from sweet to tart, and customize their drinks according to their taste. The market caters to various dietary preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free options. Clean-labeled cordials, preservative-free cordials, and aseptic packaging are becoming increasingly popular due to consumer demand for healthier alternatives. Essence, flavor, water, and non-carbonated beverages are all essential components of the cordial drink market. The market is continuously evolving, with new flavors, ingredients, and packaging innovations emerging to meet consumer preferences.

