Cordillera Int'l Film Festival Named to Moviemaker Magazine's 2024 "Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" List - Two Years in a Row!

RENO, Nev., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordillera International Film Festival (Cordillera) is proud to announce it has been named, for the second year in a row, to the "MovieMaker Magazine" list of "Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2024", selected from among 12,000+ film festivals worldwide. This designation puts Cordillera on the same list as Tribeca, Sundance and multiple other Oscar®-qualifying film festivals that have been running for decades. A complete list of the 2024 honorees can be found here. A recap video of this year's fest is available here.

Cordillera International Film Festival's esteemed 2024 Grand Jury.

"Being recognized as one of the 'Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World' by "MovieMaker Magazine" is such an honor and to make the list two years in a row is such a testament to all of the hard work and passion our team puts into the festival," said festival founder Emily Skyle-Golden. "At Cordillera, we're dedicated to creating a fun and immersive experience for our filmmakers while introducing them to Northern Nevada. Seeing alumni return to make movies and engage in our community is a highlight of our efforts."

Cordillera is also a "100 Best Reviewed Film Festival" on FilmFreeway. Submissions are now open for Cordillera 2025, which is now scheduled for October 2-6, 2024 in Reno-Tahoe, Nevada.

The 2024 Cordillera International Film Festival's Grand Jury upheld its prestigious legacy, showcasing industry icons and rising talents. A few of the esteemed members included: Disney Legend Bill Farmer (Voice of Goofy for 37+ years); Script Supervisor/Writer: Dawn Gilliam ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Black Panther," "Boyz in the Hood"); Producer/Showrunner: Philip Kruener ("Deadliest Catch"); Studio Executives: Bill Guentzler (Senior Vice President of Acquisitions & Operations for Gravitas Ventures) and Kelly Ward (Director for Disney Television Animation, past V.P. at MGM & Universal Studios); VFX Supervisor: Bilali Mack ("The Whale"). A complete list of the Grand Jury can be found here.

Cordillera hosted over 150 filmmakers including Lisa Edelstein ("House"), Kevin Lima (Director: "A Goofy Movie," "Enchanted," "Aladdin," "Tarzan"), James Wolk ("Mad Men," "Ordinary Joe"), Erik Griffin ("Murder Mystery," "Workaholics") and Manuel Rafael Lozano ("9-1-1," "Teen Wolf: The Movie") to the festival.

About Cordillera International Film Festival

As a champion of diverse voices, the Cordillera International Film Festival (Cordillera), located in the beautiful Reno Tahoe region of Nevada, has been recognized twice as one of the "Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by MovieMaker Magazine, and is ranked in the Top 1% of over 12,000 film festivals worldwide by FilmFreeway. Cordillera features five days filled with 150+ films, celebrity panels, red carpet premieres, parties, and a Grand Jury made up of iconic industry leaders. More than 150 official selections screen throughout the five-day annual festival. For more information, visit www.ciffnv.org.

Media Contact: Heather Atherton

(916) 316-4568 | [email protected]

SOURCE Cordillera International Film Festival