Cordis to Unveil 12-Month Results from Two SELUTION SLR™ DEB Randomized Clinical Trials at TCT 2025 Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Session

12-month data from pivotal randomized studies underscore Cordis' commitment to shaping the future of cardiovascular care.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a global leader in interventional cardiovascular technologies, will share late-breaking 12-month results from two SELUTION SLR™ Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB) coronary trials at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®).

TCT Late-Breaking Clinical Trials Session

The SELUTION4ISR and SELUTION DeNovo results will be presented in the first Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PST in San Francisco.

Professor Christian M. Spaulding, Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou, Paris, France, will present the 12-month results of SELUTION DeNovo, a multi-center randomized trial with 3,323 patients. This trial compared a SELUTION SLR™ DEB first strategy to one of systematic Drug Eluting Stent (DES) for the treatment of de novo coronary artery disease.





Dr. Donald Cutlip, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Baim Institute for Clinical Research, Boston, USA will present the 12-month results from a randomized trial with 418 patients of SELUTION SLR™ DEB vs. Standard of Care (DES and Balloon Angioplasty), for the treatment of In-Stent Restenosis (ISR).

"We're excited to share this 12-month data with TCT® and the entire medical community," said George Adams, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cordis. "These studies will not only help clinicians evaluate the clinical value and safety of the SELUTION SLR™ DEB compared with the current therapy but will also guide cardiologists in understanding the role of drug-eluting balloons within the coronary treatment algorithm."

Highlighting Innovation: Two Cordis Symposia at TCT 2025

Two symposia will dive deeper into the trial results with the principal investigators: "Meet the SELUTION Trialists: A Fireside Chat" and "A New Era of Drug Elution: An Unfiltered Discussion on the 12-Month Results from SELUTION4ISR and SELUTION DeNovo."

To learn more and explore all Cordis activities at TCT, visit the Cordis TCT page .

Investing in Growth

About SELUTION SLR™ DEB

Commercially available in more than 65 countries, and investigational in the U.S., SELUTION SLR™ DEB stands out for its Sustained Limus Release (SLR) technology, which is designed to provide controlled and sustained drug release through 90-days, covering the full restenosis cascade.

About Cordis

From the first guidewire to the first drug-eluting stent, Cordis has been at the heart of cardiovascular innovation for more than 60 years. Today, Cordis drives transformation through internal development, Cordis-X partnerships, and strategic acquisitions—powered by a global footprint and deep operational expertise. With a focus on better clinical outcomes, customer-centered service, and impactful education, Cordis will go beyond to relentlessly pursue its mission to transform cardiovascular care.

