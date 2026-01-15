Cordisco & Saile Files Suit for Family of Worker Killed in Bristol Explosion

Family of Worker Killed in Bristol Health & Rehab Center Explosion Files Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordisco & Saile, LLC has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family of Muthoni Nduthu, a worker who tragically lost her life in the explosion and fire at the Bristol Health & Rehab Center in Bristol Township, formerly Silver Lake Nursing Home.

This filing marks an important step toward accountability following a devastating incident that occurred after multiple reports of a gas odor inside the facility. The explosion raised serious questions about safety procedures and whether this tragedy could have been prevented.

"Our hearts are with this family," said John Cordisco, founding partner of Cordisco & Saile, LLC. "They are grieving an unimaginable loss, and they deserve clear answers about what happened. We are committed to helping them pursue those answers."

Cordisco & Saile is investigating the incident and also representing other individuals impacted by the explosion. At this time, the firm has filed suit on behalf of the Nduthu family and continues to evaluate additional claims as investigations remain ongoing.

"This case is about far more than negligence and responsibility." said Michael Saile, Managing Partner of Cordisco & Saile. "It's about real people whose lives were forever changed in an instant when they relied on others to keep them safe. Our responsibility is to stand with these families, support them, and to make sure their voices are heard when it matters most."

Cordisco & Saile remains committed to standing with victims and families impacted by catastrophic events and will continue to advocate for accountability as more information becomes available from the investigation.

About Cordisco & Saile

Cordisco & Saile is an eastern Pennsylvania-based injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, with a focus on compassion, integrity, and results.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE Cordisco & Saile