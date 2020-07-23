Cordish Gaming Group Names Joe Billhimer As Executive Vice President To Lead Live! Casino Expansion Into Pennsylvania

Mr. Billhimer brings more than 25 years in the gaming and hospitality industries to his new position, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. in Reno, NV. He also served as President of MTR Gaming, based in Wexford, PA., prior to its merger with Eldorado Resorts. Billhimer also served as Chief Executive Officer of Premier Entertainment, where he was named Casino Journal's "Executive of the Year" for his efforts in developing, and redeveloping, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi after its destruction by Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, Billhimer has held leadership positions at Foundation Gaming Group, Caesars Entertainment's Grand Casino Resort in Gulfport, MS., and Casino Magic Bay in St. Louis, MS.

"We make it a priority to hire experts of the highest caliber in the industry and we have certainly found that in Joe. Under his leadership, we are confident that our new Live! Casino properties will deliver the same unparalleled gaming and entertainment experiences that guests have come to expect at our other Live! branded locations," said Rob Norton, President, Cordish Gaming Group. "We join Joe and his team in our excitement to usher in a new era for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with projects that will positively impact surrounding communities through strategic economic development, employment opportunities and philanthropic initiatives."

The new Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will be a world-class gaming, dining and entertainment destination, located in the heart of the Stadium Entertainment District in South Philadelphia. Upon opening in early 2021, this anchor property at 900 Packer Avenue will transform the area into an integrated sports, entertainment and casino resort destination, which already welcomes more than 8.5 million visitors a year. The 1.5 million-square-foot facility will feature more than 200 luxury hotel rooms, Philadelphia's only FanDuel® Sportsbook, 2,200 slots and electronic table games, 150+ live action table games, including poker, and a variety of dining and nightlife options.

Located in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, PA, Live! Casino Pittsburgh will set a new standard for development for the county in the areas of economic opportunity and inclusivity for local residents. The 100,000-square-foot facility will feature 750 slots and electronic table games and approximately 30 live action table games; a Sportsbook; plus, nationally-recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues.

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class amenities, award-winning accommodations, headline entertainment and an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide – "when you go LIVE! anything can happen." Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, the flagship Live! Casino & Hotel, located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor, has a AAA Four Diamond rating and is the #1 tourist destination in Maryland. Live! attracts more than 10 million visitors per year seeking a unique setting with gaming, dining, entertainment and shopping, all in one location. Two new Live! properties are soon to open in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, transforming each location into first-class, must-see gaming and entertainment destinations. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by companies that are affiliated with world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. Visit LiveCasinoHotel.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

