Cordless Power Tools Market in Asia Pacific to Exceed US$ 7.67 Bn by 2031, Says TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Cordless power tools witness substantial demand due to their proven benefits of mobility, accessibility, and storage and thus, attract manufacturers for innovations in these products.

The automotive industry favors the adoption of cordless power tools due to their ability to provide the required and precise torque for mechanical works that involve threaded fasteners. The construction sector displays substantial demand for cordless power tools due to their extensive use in demolition and building works.

Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market are focused on increasing their local production capacities to reduce dependence on other countries for raw materials amid COVID-19.

China is anticipated to dominate the cordless power tools market in the region with an estimated market share of 39% in 2031.

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market – Key Findings of Report

Manufacturers of cordless power tools in the region are leveraging government stimulus package during the continued impact of COVID-19 to sustain amid volatile demand and supply

Manufacturers are increasing the production of cordless circular saw machines integrated with shared battery for devices such as impact wrench, screwdrivers, and reciprocating saw. For instance, the cordless circular saw model with the design code Yato YT- 82810 and 18V wattage is marketed for wood cutting applications.

Upswing in demand for cordless circular saws used in plywood, plastics, and cutting formwork boards is being witnessed in Asia Pacific cordless power tools market. Sales of robust cordless circular saws are witnessing an upsurge due to their compact design and easy to be carried advantages.

Instant discounts and equal monthly instalment (EMI) schemes boost sales of handheld cordless cleaners via eCommerce portals. Design features of cordless handheld cordless cleaners with unique spinning side brushes to cover edges and corners that are powered with durable brushless motors to offer up to 22 kilopascal suction lead to uptick in demand.

Product innovations in cordless impact drill drivers integrated with lithium ion battery technology underway in the cordless power tools market

Befitting use of cordless power tools in automotive assemblers for applications such as installing dashboards and instrument panels boosts the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market

Prospects of role of manufacturers and distributors to educate and train end users, along with product sales underscores growth. This, coupled with streamlined after sales service to propel the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market.

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market – Growth Drivers

Operational advantage of cordless power tools powered with rechargeable batteries allows them to be easily carried wherever required

Expanding construction sector and vast number of professional repair & maintenance services to serve the industrial sector fuels the growth of cordless power tools market

Rising DIY trend among household consumers stimulates the demand for cordless power tools in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the Asia Pacific cordless power tools market are;

Atlas Copco

Hilti Corporation

Electrex Power Tools

Snap-On Incorporated

JF Tools India

LSL Tools Private Limited

Planet Power Tools

Seher Tools & Trade Pvt Ltd

& Trade Pvt Ltd Techtronic Industries

CUMI

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Husqvarna

iBell Tools

KOKI Holdings

Makita Corporation

Robert BoscH

Stanley Black & Decker

The Asia Pacific cordless power tools market is segmented as follows;

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Product Type

Drills

Impact Drivers

Impact Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Jigsaws

Reciprocating Saws

Circular Saws

Multi-cutters

Shears

Angle Grinders

Routing Tools

Palm Routers

Planers

Dust Extractors

Others

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Battery Type

Nickel Cadmium (NiCd)

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Lithium-Ion (Li-ion)

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Motor Type

Brushless Motors

Brush Motors

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Motor Speed

Upto 1000 rpm

1000-2000 rpm

2000-4000 rpm

4000-6500 rpm

6500-8000 rpm

Above 8000 rpm

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Torque

Upto 15 nm

15-35 nm

35-55 nm

Above 55 nm

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Battery Voltage

3.6-10V

11-18V

19-25V

26-36V

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Battery Capacity

1-1.5 Ah

1.6 Ah - 2 Ah

2 Ah - 5 Ah

Above 5 Ah

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Application

Drilling & Fastening

Sawing & Cutting

Material Removal

Demolition

Routing

Others

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation



Aerospace & Defense



Construction



Others

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct Sales



Indirect Sales

Asia Pacific Cordless Power Tools Market, by Region

Asia Pacific

China



India



South Korea



Taiwan



ASEAN



Malaysia





Singapore





Indonesia





Philippines





Vietnam





Thailand





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

