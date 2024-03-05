Cordless Tool Showcase: Festool Experience Returns For 2024

Festool will showcase a variety of brand-new and existing power tool solutions that will excite trade professionals and serious DIYers alike in over 150 U.S. cities throughout the year.

LEBANON, Ind., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, is hosting a series of in-person demo events for attendees to experience its newest tools in action. At Festool Experience, Festool representatives will showcase the latest cordless tools and highlight the products' precision, durability and versatility at dealers across the country.

"After a few years of hosting Festool Experience events and seeing the impression it leaves on our customers, we wanted to bring these events back in 2024," said Michael Burch, Executive VP of Sales at Festool. "Attendees can expect a jam-packed event featuring our cordless lineup, where we'll showcase the latest innovations and how they redefine efficiency, power and precision."

Festool representatives will be performing live demonstrations to highlight its cordless lineup and engaging with attendees about how Festool's system of power tools are Built Better to Build Better. At Festool Experience, attendees will also get hands-on experience with the tools.

Fans will also get a chance to pick up free Festool Swag at the events – Festool hats, microsystainers, limited-edition patriotic T-Locs, and more. There will also be a chance for a TPC 18 drill giveaway at select events.

Events will be taking place in over 150 Festool-licensed dealers across the country. New locations will be added as they are confirmed throughout the year. A full list of dealers, locations and dates can be found at festoolusa.com/experience.

Festool U.S.A. is based in Lebanon, IN. For more information, visit https://www.festoolusa.com/.

About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

SOURCE Festool USA