Cordlife to Use the ThermoGenesis AXP® II System for Rapid Processing of Cord Blood Units in India

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cesca Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KOOL), and a market leader in automated cellular processing, today announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Cordlife Group Limited ("Cordlife Group") to provide its proprietary, next-generation AXP® II System, for the rapid processing of cord blood units, to Cordlife's India processing facility.

Cordlife Group, based in Singapore, is a leading provider of cord blood banking services in Asia. The Group owns the largest network of cord blood banks in Asia with full stem cell processing and storage facilities in five key markets, namely, Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Cordlife Sciences (India) Pvt. Ltd., operational since 2008 and accredited by both AABB (the global gold standard in cord blood banking) and the College of American Pathologists, is one of the top three cord blood banks in India.

"Thermogenesis is rapidly building momentum for its proprietary line of automated medical devices and technologies for cellular processing, and this expanded relationship with Cordlife is a testament to our ability to continuously innovate to provide better technologies to our customers worldwide," said Haihong Zhu, ThermoGenesis' President. "Entry into India, in addition to our recently announced expansion into Thailand, will allow us to make a significant impact in Asia, a large and very important market for us."

AXP II provides automated, rapid and reliable harvesting of stem and progenitor cells from collected units of umbilical cord blood in a functionally closed sterile system and is currently used by premier public and private cord blood banks, worldwide. The AXP II System includes upgraded functionality, an enhanced user interface and compatibility with newer operating systems and features an improved docking station and XpressTRAK® software to maintain compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Current Good Tissue Practice (cGTP) regulations.

More About the AXP® II System

The AXP® II System is a proprietary, automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates from cord blood. Its functionality:

automates the volume reduction process,

provides consistent buffy coat concentration volumes,

ensures high recoveries of mononuclear cells in a targeted final volume, and

allows for simultaneous processing of multiple cord blood units in one centrifuge.

Includes the AXP II Device, AXP II Docking Station, AXP Processing Bag Set, XpressTRAK® software and accessories.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company has developed an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For additional information, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. For more information, visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com.

Company Contact:

Wendy Samford

916-858-5191

ir@thermogenesis.com

Investor Contact:

Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications

917-322-2216

pschwartz@rxir.com

SOURCE Cesca Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.cescatherapeutics.com

