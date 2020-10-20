Core and More Technologies Announces Q3 2020 Client Results - Highlighting Tremendous Growth Across Numerous Industries

ASBURY PARK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core and More Technologies today announced third quarter results for their clients . The cumulative results are the highest overall in the near eleven-year history of the company. Total lead generation volume across a diverse client base that includes both B2C and B2B clients was up nearly 123% year over year, while at the same time, cost per lead was down over 13%. Measured against the previous quarter, overall lead generation volume was up nearly 58% while also showing a decrease in cost per lead of 5%. Average revenue increases were up 50% across the board.

Q3 2020 results are In. 100% of Core and More Technologies customers have seen significant increases in sales revenue in 2020! These cumulative results represent a combination of both B2C and B2B clients. It shows that our strategic processes are working well - attaining top placements across a variety of highly competitive industries with ever improving relevance. With increases of 73%, accompanied by improved engagement metrics such as conversion and bounce rate - our clients are enjoying huge increases in volume as well as efficiency. That is a total win-win!

They credit the ongoing success for their clients to the manual, yet streamlined processes they have developed over the years. This, coupled with proprietary, advanced attribution models empowers them to minimize competitor advances on search terms that are critical to their clients. It's a truly data-driven combination of methodologies developed through years of hard-worn experience. The agency partners with their clients, and provides strong guidance through sometimes challenging times.

"Our mission is to generate tangible, measurable value for our clients," said Andrew Young, CEO of Core and More Technologies. "During uncertain times – the likes of which we are and have been experiencing by way of the COVID-19 pandemic, our responsibility goes well beyond the bottom line. We need to reassure our clients and partners that with Core and More Technologies, they are always in a safe harbor. Stability, guidance, and trust is our current mantra. Fortunately, that mindset has not only brought a much-needed sense of calm, but also significant increases in relevant traffic, qualified leads, and closed revenue. We stuck to our processes and have helped our clients and partners to navigate the storm, and emerge even stronger. We are very excited about their success, and have solid plans for their continued growth as we head into the fourth quarter."

