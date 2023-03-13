Core and More Technologies Releases 2022 Client Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core and More Technologies, a Google Partner and top-tier Microsoft Advertising Partner, has released their 2022 client results – smashing past company records for brand visibility, pipeline contributions, lead generation, and revenue growth. With efficiency gains marked by lower cost per conversion numbers across both organic & paid digital channels - the bar has been set for an even better 2023.

Amazing results - and not by chance.

Core and More Technologies clients experienced a remarkable 171% increase in clicks, 177% growth in impressions, 89% decrease in cost per click as well as a 174% improvement in overall conversions with 39% decline in cost-per-conversion! This was with a 68% overall increase in managed media spend.

"Our expansion into the Wellness and Pharma markets has resulted in significant gains for the paid search segment of our business," said Andrew Young, CEO of Core and More Technologies. "Aside from the triple digit gains in brand awareness as well as lead generation, the efficiencies are staggering. Our clients are enjoying a return on ad spend (ROAS) ranging from 800% all the way to 1,700%. Investments with a yield of 15 times what is being spent is exceptional even under normal economic conditions. With an annual inflation rate that is the highest it has been since the 1980's, purchasing decisions become constrained. Generating these types of numbers under those circumstances is unprecedented. We are very pleased with these results, and it is an iron-clad validation of our data-driven processes."

Over the course of 2022, Core and More Technologies has continued to grow their client base both locally and regionally. Additional investments in project management, digital forecasting, and artificial intelligence have further streamlined processes while reducing the timelines required to transition campaigns into production. Proprietary tracking attribution methodologies have also provided for nimble and actionable analysis at scale.

These powerful strategies, brought to life through cutting-edge tactics, have shown that thriving in a highly competitive and challenging environment is achievable. Even where sales cycles will inevitably delay results on the B2B side, the industry-leading attribution and data modeling that Core and More Technologies has developed empowers them to predict long term revenue growth with a level of accuracy that enables their clients to make proactive decisions on their allocations with a matching level of confidence. In the final analysis, that is the true measure of a profitable partnership and predicts continued success into 2023 and beyond.

